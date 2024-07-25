Does Deadpool & Wolverine Have A Post Credits Scene? Answered

As the biggest Marvel release of the year, Deadpool & Wolverine is shaping up to be one of the biggest films of the summer, but even though the film makes fun of common Marvel tropes, does it have the biggest Marvel trope of them all; a post-credits scene? Here’s the answer.

Is There a Post Credits Scene in Deadpool & Wolverine?

The answer is yes. Of course the answer is yes. Only two Marvel movies, The Incredible Hulk and Avengers Endgame, didn’t have a post-credits scene, and both movies had justifiable reasons for not including them. In the case of Avengers Endgame, that film ended the Infinity Saga of the MCU, so letting things end as they did was a fitting conclusion for this part of the series. As for The Incredible Hulk, that film’s final scene served kind of as a post-credits scene so it didn’t really need one. In any case, yes, there is a post-credits scene in Deadpool & Wolverine, so don’t leave the theatre when the credits start to roll.

Audiences have been trained over the past 16 years to expect Marvel to include post-credits scenes at the end of their movies. Sometimes there are multiple scenes, while other times there’s only one. Sometimes they’re set up for future movies, while other times they’re just little jokes for people who stayed towards the film’s end. The previous Deadpool movies have had both types of post-credits scenes, and now that Deadpool is a part of the MCU, it looks like that trend will continue.

How Many Post Credits Scenes Does Deadpool & Wolverine Have?

While we know for a fact that Deadpool & Wolverine has post-credits scenes, how many does it have and where are they? Thankfully, there’s only one post-credits scene that audiences will have to wait for. Unfortunately, it’s at the very end of the movie, so you’ll have to be patient and watch the credits until the very end to see it.

