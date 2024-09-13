Does Diana Get Pregnant in Discovery of Witches, Answered

In A Discovery of Witches, it’s generally believed vampires like Diana’s husband Matthew are unable to have children. If that’s the case, you might be curious to know if Diana gets pregnant in A Discovery of Witches. And, if so, how is it possible?

Recommended Videos

Is Diana Pregnant in A Discovery of Witches?

Yes, Diana does get pregnant in A Discovery of Witches. Her pregnancy is revealed in the first episode of Season 3. Soon after, viewers also learn that Diana is carrying twins. Matthew is shocked by this since he didn’t think he could have children.

One thing that show leaves out from the original source material is that, in the books, Diana miscarries her first child. While Diana’s pregnancy by Matthew becomes a central plot point in the TV adaptation, their difficult road to parenthood is altered by excluding this key part of their story. But Diana does eventually get pregnant with twins in the book series, so this part of the adaptation remains consistent with its source material.

How Is Diana Able To Get Pregnant in Discovery of Witches?

Image via Bad Wolf/Sky Studios

Diana’s pregnancy and path to motherhood are unusual, even in a world populated with supernatural beings. Her partner, Matthew, is a vampire, meaning that he shouldn’t be able to conceive a child.

However, Diana and Matthew aren’t just any vampire and witch. Diana is a Weaver, which means she has daemon DNA somewhere in her line. Similarly, Matthew also has daemon DNA that produces blood rage.

Because each of them has this relatively rare shared DNA, they are able to conceive a child, despite it normally being impossible for a vampire to do so. Since the Congregation forbids cross-species relationships, there weren’t enough previous cases for Matthew to believe it was possible for him to have a child. However, not everyone in the show is as surprised, due to ancient rumors of vampire/witch children having existed previously.

A Discovery of Witches is available to watch now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy