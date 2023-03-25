Does Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Have a Post Credit Scene

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves comes out in cinemas at the end of March and is already receiving rave reviews from critics and early viewers. There have been a handful of Dungeons & Dragons movies in the past that fell flat on their faces, so I had low expectations for this movie. It’s a welcome surprise to hear it may actually be a hit! If that’s the case then, will there be a post credits scene that sets up a sequel in case Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves does well?

Are There Any Scenes Hidden in the Credits of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves?

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is shaping up to be one of the big surprise hits of the year. If you’re looking for some good action, tons of quality humor, and a star-studded cast thanks to the likes of Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sophie Lillis, then make sure you set aside some time to make it down to the cinemas for this one!

Unlike Marvel movies, which tend to have an end of credits scene or even both a mid credits scene plus a post credits scene, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has a only a single mid credits scene. You’ll want to make sure that after watching the action that you stick around for half the credits to catch it. It’s surprisingly not a setup for a sequel film, but really just one last gag to send the remaining audience out of the cinemas with a smile.