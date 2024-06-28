Does Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Have Multiple Endings?

Elden Ring has finally received its highly anticipated first DLC Shadow of the Erdtree and while players venture through its new content many secrets have been unearthed. Something that players were looking for was a new ending, and here’s what we know about right now.

Are There Multiple Endings in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree?

No, there are no alternate endings for the story being told in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, the one that you get after beating its final boss is pre-determined, and will remain the same no matter how you play the events beforehand.

This being the case, there is some story variety as it unfolds. Depending on the quests you take, and who you aid during your campaign you’ll notice different allies available to call to action for boss fights. The key story points will remain the same, but who offers you support can differ.

It isn’t any major surprise that there’s just one ending for Shadow of the Erdtree given that its story is intended to take place during the greater Elden Ring campaign. This means that the base game’s ending is still the intended ending of the entire game, instead, the events of Shadow of the Erdtree take place prior.

Perhaps there will be a new final sequence unearthed in the future, as FromSoftware did tease multiple endings for the DLC in the past, however, most of the Lands of Shadow has been scoured, and to date, nobody has found any other ending than the one we’ve all seen.

Should new information surface that changes the ending to Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, or show us a completely new one then this article will be updated to reflect the news. With that being the case, feel free to check back in the future to see if anything has changed.

