Image Source: Instagram
Category:
Guides

Does Instagram Show When You Take a Screenshot? Answered

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: May 20, 2024 12:20 am

Social media is very prevalent in this day and age, and knowing how to navigate your way around various social media platforms is pretty important. So if you’re wondering whether Instagram shows the poster when you take a screenshot, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Does the Poster Know When You Take a Screenshot on Instagram?

The good news here is, no, Instagram does not notify the poster when you take a screenshot of their stories or posts. Unlike Snapchat, which not only deletes its messages after a period of time but also informs the other party whenever you take a screenshot of anything related to them, Instagram does the exact opposite.

So with that in mind, if you see someone post a funny story on Instagram and you want to show it to your friends, you can take a screenshot of it on your phone with no repercussions at all.

One to keep in mind, however, is that Instagram will provide the poster with a list of all users who have viewed their stories. This list will stay active for 24 hours even after the story has expired, so there’s no avoiding letting the poster know that you’ve at least viewed their story. But if you already follow their account, then it won’t be out of the ordinary for you to view it.

Regular posts, on the other hand, do not have this list. You can view it as many times as you want and even take your screenshots, and the poster will not know that you have done so.

Hopefully that answers your question of whether Instagram will show posters when you take screenshots of their content. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on other social media-related queries, or just keep up to date with the latest in pop culture, such as Taylor Swift’s age.

Post Tag:
instagram
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Unlock All Characters in Vampire Survivors
Vampire Survivors screenshot of Brad Fang joining the character roster
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Unlock All Characters in Vampire Survivors
Seth Lowe Seth Lowe May 19, 2024
Read Article What Does the Clock Do in Animal Well?
Animal Well screenshot of the grandfather clock
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
What Does the Clock Do in Animal Well?
Seth Lowe Seth Lowe May 19, 2024
Read Article How to Complete the Faith-Leap Trial in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)
A header image showing Shadowheart looking at a statue. This image is part of a guide to the Faith-Leap Trial (leap of faith) in Baldur's Gate 3 (BG3).
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Complete the Faith-Leap Trial in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)
Alex Berry and others Alex Berry and others May 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Unlock All Characters in Vampire Survivors
Vampire Survivors screenshot of Brad Fang joining the character roster
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Unlock All Characters in Vampire Survivors
Seth Lowe Seth Lowe May 19, 2024
Read Article What Does the Clock Do in Animal Well?
Animal Well screenshot of the grandfather clock
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
What Does the Clock Do in Animal Well?
Seth Lowe Seth Lowe May 19, 2024
Read Article How to Complete the Faith-Leap Trial in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)
A header image showing Shadowheart looking at a statue. This image is part of a guide to the Faith-Leap Trial (leap of faith) in Baldur's Gate 3 (BG3).
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Complete the Faith-Leap Trial in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)
Alex Berry and others Alex Berry and others May 19, 2024
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].