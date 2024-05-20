Does Instagram Show When You Take a Screenshot? Answered

Social media is very prevalent in this day and age, and knowing how to navigate your way around various social media platforms is pretty important. So if you’re wondering whether Instagram shows the poster when you take a screenshot, here’s what you need to know.

Does the Poster Know When You Take a Screenshot on Instagram?

The good news here is, no, Instagram does not notify the poster when you take a screenshot of their stories or posts. Unlike Snapchat, which not only deletes its messages after a period of time but also informs the other party whenever you take a screenshot of anything related to them, Instagram does the exact opposite.

So with that in mind, if you see someone post a funny story on Instagram and you want to show it to your friends, you can take a screenshot of it on your phone with no repercussions at all.

One to keep in mind, however, is that Instagram will provide the poster with a list of all users who have viewed their stories. This list will stay active for 24 hours even after the story has expired, so there’s no avoiding letting the poster know that you’ve at least viewed their story. But if you already follow their account, then it won’t be out of the ordinary for you to view it.

Regular posts, on the other hand, do not have this list. You can view it as many times as you want and even take your screenshots, and the poster will not know that you have done so.

Hopefully that answers your question of whether Instagram will show posters when you take screenshots of their content.

