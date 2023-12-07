Building a civilization with your friends is all well and good, but the grind never stops. So, does LEGO Fortnite give you XP?

Does LEGO Fortnite Give XP?

The newest mode to come to Fortnite is a LEGO collab that lets players create a Minecraft-like world that allows them to harvest materials, grow crops, and battle evil creatures. But when dealing with a game that features a Battle Pass that takes XP to finish, it’s hard to decide how to navigate all the different modes when trying to hit Tier 100.

Fortunately, players are able to get XP in LEGO Fortnite. The mode is still in its infancy, so it’s possible that more Quests and other ways of gaining XP are added in the future, but as it stands, there are ways to level up.

Related: How to Get the Free LEGO Skin in Fortnite, Answered

The Best Ways to Gain XP in Fortnite

For those who want to be able to enjoy the LEGO mode and not worry about using it to finish the Battle Pass, there are still good ways to gain XP in Chapter 5. The first and most obvious is to pay attention to all of the Quests available. Weekly Quests give out plenty of XP and refresh frequently enough for players to put a decent dent in the Battle Pass. There are also game-specific Quests that are new to Chapter 5 that provide a new challenge for each game in Battle Royale.

Another option for gaining XP is to play some of the various Creative Maps that are available in the Fortnite launcher. The maps feature countless different modes that range from recreations of real-life racing events to haunted houses. These maps are a ton of fun to play with friends, and time will fly by as players rack up XP.