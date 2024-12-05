Does Pity Carry Over in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium? Answered

Developed by Sunborn, Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium is a free-to-play tactical RPG that’s available on PC and mobile devices, which means there are gacha elements in play as well. If you’re wondering whether the pity counter carries over between banners in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Will Pity Carry Over to the Next Banner in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium?

The answer is yes, your pity counter and pulls made on one limited banner in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium will carry over to the the next limited banner.

For example, with the Suomi and Ullrid limited banners that ran simultaneously during the game’s global launch, the pity counter would go up for both banners, regardless of which one you pulled on. So if you’re only pulling on the Suomi banner and are one pull away from pity, you can switch tracks and do your next pull on the Ullrid banner and get a 50-50 chance of getting Ullrid immediately.

This will apply for future limited banners as well, as confirmed by CN players on Reddit. When Suomi and Ullrid’s banners have left the game, whatever your pity counter is on those banners will carry over to the next limited banner that gets added in.

Do note, however, that the pity does not carry over between the limited and standard banners. This means that you can’t keep pulling on the standard banner till you’re one away from pity, then pull on the limited banner to get the rate-up character.

It’s probably also worth noting that while hard pity is set at 80 pulls, soft pity will start to kick in at 58 pulls. If you’ve gone 58 pulls without getting an SSR unit, your chances of landing one will gradually increase from the 59th pull onwards, until you eventually hit hard pity at 80 if you continue to remain unlucky.

Hopefully that clears up any confusion about whether pity carries over in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our reroll guide, tier list, and how to find the mailbox.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy