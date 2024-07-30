Does Rob Rausch Leave Love Island?

Rob Rausch was one of the more controversial contestants on Love Island USA Season 6, and you may just be wondering if eventually left the show, so here’s what you need to know.

Did Rob Rausch Leave Love Island USA Season 6?

Before the season finale of Love Island USA, Rausch was eliminated from the island with his partner, Kassy Castillo. Rausch’s friend, Aaron Evans, also exited the show along with a fellow contestant, Kaylor Martin; their group exit was featured on the July 19 episode.

As soon as the contestants arrived at the main villa, Rausch and Leah Kateb caught each other’s eye. The two of them were immediately coupled and spent their time getting to know each other. After a couple of challenges, Rausch was left single and free to get “stolen” by Andrea Carmona. Both Rausch and Carmona got recoupled as eliminations and challenges progressed.

Fans started noticing that Rausch’s close relationship with both Kateb and Carmona eventually developed into somewhat of a love triangle. Fans also began rooting for him on social media, hence all the edits on TikTok showcasing Rausch and Kateb’s time as a couple.

Before his final elimination, Kassy Castillo saved Rausch from elimination, extending his time on the villa. By the time of his elimination, Rausch was no longer in a relationship with either Kateb or Carmona. Leah Kateb went on to reach the finale with fellow contestant Miguel Harichi.

What’s Happened With Rob Rausch After Love Island?

Rausch left production on Love Island in Fiji after his elimination and decided to go on the Call Her Daddy Podcast to reflect on his time on the reality show. On the podcast, Rausch admitted to being flirty with Carmona, despite his initial feelings for Kateb. He also acknowledged how this may have made him look like a gaslighter.

“Did I do everything right? Absolutely not,” he said. “Did I make mistakes? A 100%. Do I regret things I did? I think every decision I made, I would’ve eventually made. I think I was put in these small-time frames where my issue was my communication. And it partly was because I didn’t know how I was feeling.”

Similarly, when asked about future reality TV projects, Rausch mentioned being open to doing something like Survivor. At the time of writing, Rausch is officially single, but he’s expressed that he’s still open to dating.



The Love Island USA Season 6 reunion special will be available on August 19 on Peacock.

