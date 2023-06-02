Video Games

Does Street Fighter 6 Have Crossplay?

Here is the full answer to whether Street Fighter 6 has crossplay across PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC from Capcom.

Street Fighter 6 is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC. And as you might expect, it lets you take on both computer-controlled enemies and real human players. But what if you want to fight someone who’s playing the game on a different platform? You might well be wondering — does Street Fighter 6 have crossplay? Here’s the answer.

The Extent of Street Fighter 6 Crossplay

Street Fighter 6 does have crossplay, allowing you to fight players on the other platforms. The open beta was a chance to see this in action, and while PlayStation 4 was left out of the beta, it certainly figures into the final release’s cross-platform brawling.

One of the biggest gaming developments of recent years is that cross-platform play is more common. It used to be the stuff of a madman’s dreams, but now it’s almost expected. Certainly, with a game as high-profile as Street Fighter 6, Capcom would have come in for some serious criticism if it restricted fighters to their own platforms.

Besides which, Mortal Kombat 11 supported cross-play, to a large extent. The company would never have lived it down if it hadn’t at least matched MK11 in that respect.

So the answer to whether Street Fighter 6 has crossplay is yes. Next up, here is the dreary answer to whether Street Fighter 6 is coming to Xbox One.

