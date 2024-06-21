Tarisland is here on PC and mobile, but if you’re playing it on the former, can you use your joypad with this MMORPG? Does Tarisland have controller support on PC? Here’s the answer.

Can You Use a Controller on Tarisland PC?

You cannot use a controller on Tarisland PC. There is no controller support on PC so no matter how many buttons you press, or whether you’re connecting via Bluetooth, a cable or a dongle, Tarisland won’t do anything with your controller.

That’s not a bug or anything, Tarisland’s developer, Tencent, via Discord, confirmed ahead of time that it wouldn’t have controller support, There was no promise that controller support would be added ahead of time, either, so while it could arrive later it’s not guaranteed.

Going by the way the game tells you to tap to skip, it seems as if the game was built for mobile and then ported to PC, so adding in controller support may not be that easy. However, there are ways to bind keys to a controller, using third party apps.

ReWASD and AntiMicro are two such programs and the former will also let you set up macros, mapping multiple keyboard commands to a single button. So if your really want to play Tarisland with a gamepad, that’s an option. But there’s also a catch you should be aware of.

Using a third party program could be considered cheating, especially if you do program multi-key macros to a single button. Tarisland doesn’t appear to install any third party anti-cheat software, but the game could still, potentially, detect your use of a gamepad in-game. And that, in turn, could get you banned, temporarily or permanently. It may not be worth the risk.

So the answer to does Tarisland have controller support on PC is no, it doesn’t. If you’re looking for more, here’s our tier list of all the classes and specializations in Tarisland.

