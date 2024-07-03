Does The First Descendant Have Crossplay?

If you’re thinking about hopping into The First Descendant, you might be curious whether you can play with your buddies on other consoles. Here’s whether or not The First Descendant has crossplay.

Is The First Descendant Crossplay?

For everyone who has already started playing The First Descendant, you have likely seen all of the different system icons above other players’ names in Albion or during missions. This means that yes, The First Descendant is fully crossplay and compatible between PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

No matter what system you’re planning to play The First Descendant on, you can match up and pay with any other player, regardless of what system they’re on. This includes any potential friends that you want to play with, but that requires adding them and making a party, which I covered in another guide. That means that even if your buddy is exclusive to Xbox or another platform, you’ll always be able to join up with them.

The First Descendant is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. Any of these platforms support crossplay, which is enabled by default in-game. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear like crossplay can be disabled at this time, so you’ll have to make do with seeing players from other platforms in your game. Though, you can opt to play privately if you like.

In addition to crossplay, The First Descendant also supports cross-platform progression. This means as long as you’re using the same NEXON account, you can access all of your progress regardless of what system you decide to play on at a given time. If you’re on PC but need to hop over to the PS5 for a bit, you can log in with your same NEXON account and pick up right where you left off on PC.

