Does the Silent Hill 2 Remake Have Denuvo? Answered

Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 remake is here, available on PC and PlayStation 5. But if you’re buying it on the former, there’s one question that may have popped into your head. Does the Silent Hill 2 remake have Denuvo? Here’s the answer.

Here’s What You Need to Know About the Silent Hill 2 Remake and Denuvo

The Silent Hill 2 remake does not currently have Denuvo and is unlikely to ever have it. The Steam page for the Silent Hill 2 remake does not make any mention of it, and none of Konami’s recent releases have made use of Denuvo.

Typically, games that to use Denuvo don’t mention the word Denuvo on the main page. Instead, as with Star Wars: Outlaws, there’s a brown and orange box that states “Requires agreement to a 3rd-party EULA”. Click on that and, amongst the EULA, you’ll find mention of Denuvo Anti-Tamper.

Could Konami add Denuvo later? There’s nothing to stop them doing that, uproar aside, and some companies have added Denuvo to their games just a few days before release. But Konami’s last game, Castlevania: Dominus Collection didn’t use it, not did the first volume of the Metal Gear Solid Collection.

If you want to know just why Denuvo is so controversial, here’s a full explanation. But the short version is that gamers perceive that Denuvo, designed to stop piracy, can interfere with the operation of their games.

That’s yet to be proven, but would-be players think badly enough of it that they see its presence as a red flag; there are Steam lists of games that make use of it.

Silent Hill 2 fans needn’t worry, however. So far, the answer to does the Silent Hill 2 remake have Denuvo is no, it doesn’t.

