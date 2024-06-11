Does The Traitors Season 3 Have a Release Date? Answered

Peacock’s social experiment/deduction reality show has been renewed for a third season, which is not surprising at all, given the success of its excellent second season. If you’re wondering whether there’s a release date for The Traitors season 3, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

When Is The Traitors Season 3 Releasing?

At the time of writing, The Traitors season 3 does not have a set release date. Peacock announced the new season on June 5, 2024, but the network has yet to determine release date for it. That being said, it’s been a little over the year since the second season concluded, so assuming the show wants to follow a yearly release schedule, we should be able to expect it within the next few months.

Just like season 2, this third season will also be hosted by Alan Cummings, featuring a completely new cast of contestants.

What Is The Traitors About?

Traitors contestants are split into two groups: the Faithful and the Traitors. The game is set within a Scottish castle, and the Traitors must try to murder the Faithful while keeping their identities secret. Meanwhile, the Faithful need to work together to uncover who the murderers are.

By the end of the game, if the Faithful succeed, they’ll be able to split the $250,000 prize money amongst themselves. If not, the Traitors take the money.

Season 2 featured iconic Survivor alums like Parvati Shallow and Sandra Diaz-Twine, both of whom have won Survivor before and were rivals of sorts on that show. In season 3, we’ll see three more Survivor alums: Carolyn Wiger, Jeremy Collins, and Tony Vlachos — the latter two having won their respective seasons of Survivor as well.

And that’s everything you need to know about The Traitors season 3 release date for now. We’ll keep you posted as more details come our way.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy