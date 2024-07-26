Does Wolverine Wear His Mask in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

Recommended Videos

For months, the online rumor mill has insisted that Deadpool & Wolverine will mark the proper live-action debut of Wolverine’s iconic comic book cowl. But does Wolverine really wear his mask in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Related: Which Version of Logan Is in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Does Wolverine Wear His Mask in Deadpool 3?

Yes, Hugh Jackman’s Logan/Wolverine does indeed sport a comics-accurate mask in Deadpool & Wolverine. He doesn’t wear Wolvie’s headgear for long, though. For most of the third Deadpool installment’s 128-minute runtime, Jackman gets around in a yellow-and-gold X-Men costume with his face exposed.

Related: Are Wade Wilson and Vanessa Still a Couple in Deadpool 3?

It’s not until Deadpool & Wolverine‘s third act Deadpool Corps set piece – in which the MCU blockbuster’s titular duo square off against a horde of Deadpool variants – that Logan slips on his mask. It stays on for the most of the film’s finale, before it’s destroyed when Deadpool and Wolverine use the Time Ripper device to save the former’s reality.

Has Wolverine’s Mask Appeared In Other X-Men Movies?

Yes – kinda. Director James Mangold shot an alternate ending for 2013’s The Wolverine that would’ve seen Logan receive an outfit based on his yellow-and-brown look in the 1980s X-Men comics, complete with a mask. However, Jackman doesn’t actually don the mask and the scene itself isn’t canon, so it doesn’t really count.

Related: What Age Rating Is Deadpool & Wolverine?

Meanwhile, Logan features several shots of X-Men comics that depict Jackman’s Wolverine with his signature winged cowl. This material is canon, but it’s still not quite the same as seeing Jackman wear Wolverine’s mask for real. That’s why Deadpool & Wolverine‘s masked Wolverine scenes are such a big deal: everyone’s been waiting decades for it to happen – including the sequel’s crew.

Deadpool & Wolverine executive producer Wendy Jacobson recalled the emotional reaction when Jackman first rocked Logan’s comic book threads in a recent Variety interview. “It was one of the craziest things,” she said. “It was the camera test. It was before we started shooting […] Hugh walking out in the yellow-and-blue [suit], I mean, there were grown men, like, sobbing on set. So we knew it was a special, very special thing.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is in cinemas now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy