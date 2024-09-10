Does Your Persona 3 Reload Progress Carry Over To Episode Aigis?

With Episode Aigis serving as a direct continuation of the ending of Persona 3 Reload, fans who are diving back into Tatsumi Port Island may want to know if their progress from the main game carries over to the DLC. Here’s what you need to know.

Does Your Persona 3 Reload Progress Carry Over Into The DLC?

Despite being a follow-up to the main game, Episode Aigis is unique because it omits a lot of elements from the main game. There are no Social Links and your Social Stats like Academics and Courage are a non-factor. In fact, most of the main overworld navigation is completely removed in favor of focusing on dungeon crawling and combat encounters. But for players that maxed out their level cap and have all of their Personas, will they carry over to Episode Aigis, despite it focusing on Aigis instead of the MC?

The answer is yes… somewhat. Episode Aigis begins with all of your party members at level 25, so whatever level you ended Persona 3 Reload at doesn’t matter. However, your party member’s evolved Personas will now be their default Persona given how they’ve overcome the events of the first game. None of your equipment or items will carry over either, so keep that in mind when selecting who to put in your party initially and who can heal versus who can’t.

Another thing that carries over from the main game, if you want, is the Persona Compendium. Every Persona that you fused in the main game can be accessed here, as long as you have the money for it and you carry over your save data from the base game. Upon starting up the DLC, the game will ask if you want to import your Compendium, but if you’d prefer to start things fresh, you can opt out of it, though starting with pre-filled Compendium can make certain challenges far easier.

Other than that, no other progress from the base game will carry over into Episode Aigis, so get ready to start grinding for money, EXP, and armor all over again! For more of our coverage of Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis, click here for guides, list, walkthroughs, and rankings on the DLC and the base game.

