Ex-Twitch Employee Responds to Dr Disrespect’s Threats in Return Stream

Guy Beahm, more commonly known by his handle Dr Disrespect, returned to streaming on September 6 on YouTube with a video that included a possible threat toward ex-Twitch employee Cody Conners.

This stream, titled “LIVE – DR DISRESPECT – THE TRUTH”, included a lengthy attempt at explaining the explicit messages he allegedly sent to an underage person in 2017, which got him permanently banned from Twitch for then-undisclosed reasons. The stream also included a tirade against Cody Conners, who played a role in revealing the reason for Dr Disrespect’s Twitch ban. During the rant, Dr Disrespect seemingly threatened Conners, saying, “Do you not know the repercussions of accusing me, Cody Conners?”

On the same day, Conners responded by posting on X twice, indicating that he didn’t take Dr Disrespect’s promise of “repercussions” seriously. In the first post, Conners included a screenshot of ChatGPT with a message asking, “What kind of lawyer do I need when I am definitely not getting sued?” Conners posted later the following day, jokingly writing, “Siri, when do I need to leave for the courthouse if I don’t have to go?”

Siri, when do I need to leave for the courthouse if I don’t have to go? — Cody Conners (@evoli) September 8, 2024

Dr Disrespect’s Twitch ban already resulted in a legal dispute between him and the live streaming platform, with the former suing the latter over financial losses and reputational damages in 2021. The legal dispute was resolved in 2022 without either party admitting any wrongdoing. However, Twitch did end up paying out Dr Disrespect’s entire contract.

As of September 9, 2024, there haven’t been any public indications that Dr Disrespect is taking legal action against Cody Conners. During his comeback livestream, Dr Disrespect announced there was “more to disclose” on the circumstances leading to his Twitch ban. But, so far, he’s yet to outline any actions he would take in the future against Cody Conners or others.

Regardless, while Dr Disrespect’s fans largely supported him in the comeback livestream’s chat, Conners and others are having a difficult time taking anything the disgraced streamer says earnestly.

