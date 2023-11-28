Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Release Date Has Been Revealed

The release date for Dragon’s Dogma 2 has been revealed by Steam.

Nov. 28 will feature a showcase focused on Dragon’s Dogma 2, which was expected to reveal the project’s release date. However, the date appeared on Steam in advance of that event, confirming the game will release on March 21, 2024. It’s entirely possible that this date is wrong or will in some way be corrected, since it’s not an official announcement. Still, it seems likely this is the correct date.

Related: GTA5 Served as Unlikely Inspiration for Dragon’s Dogma 2

Developed and published by Capcom, the original Dragon’s Dogma released in 2012. An action role-playing hack and slash game, the original version of Dragon’s Dogma holds a 75 on Metacritic. An expanded version of the game, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, released in 2016 and fared better critically. While the time between installments has been long, Dragon’s Dogma has proven popular, and Netflix released an anime adaptation in 2020.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 was officially announced in June 2022, with a trailer following in May 2023. In September, Capcom released a 9-minute long gameplay trailer that showed the immersive RPG in action, which is what definitely got me interested in the title, as I never actually played the original. Luckily, it’s available on a lot of platforms, and now I know when I have to beat it by, which for my ADHD-addled brain, is a very good thing to have.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 will release on March 21, 2024. The game’s Steam page promises a ton of different customization options for their Arisen character and the ability to make different choices in terms of how you approach a situation. Players will be joined on their quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2 by Pawns, which Capcom advertises as feeling like other players.