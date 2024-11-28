‘Drunk’ Jimmy Fallon Accused Of Being ‘On A Bender’ And ‘Hungover’ At Macy’s Parade Because… He Wore Sunglasses

It must suck to be famous—well, except for the part where you have millions in the bank. Jimmy Fallon got a taste of the downside when he showed up wearing sunglasses during the rainy 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, live on TV. A questionable style choice for such a cloudy day, sure, but the internet is convinced there’s more to it.

Jimmy Fallon was clearly on a bender and woke up and proceeded to show up at the parade pic.twitter.com/JUn3wQ1cKF — Ryan (@Ryan_OD3) November 28, 2024

Some people are sure the only reason Fallon would wear sunglasses in bad weather is to hide that he was drunk or recovering from a rough night. Jumping to that conclusion just because he wore sunglasses is classic internet overreach, but some people are having fun with that speculation. “Drunk Jimmy Fallon rocking shades during a clouded rainstorm…” one viewer wrote on X. Another added, “Jimmy Fallon was clearly on a bender, woke up, and proceeded to show up at the parade.” Others were more subtle but suggested the same thing, hinting that if Fallon took his glasses off, his eyes would probably be bloodshot.

Jimmy Fallon if he took his glasses off pic.twitter.com/dfLBGeukns — Rocky Fiegel (@RockyFiegel) November 28, 2024

While some of the reactions were harshly judgmental, others found Fallon’s possible hangover relatable. “Jimmy Fallon wearing sunglasses in the rain is the big hangover energy America can relate to today,” one user commented.

Fallon kept his sunglasses on throughout the broadcast, even during his lip-sync performance a few minutes later. People mocked him for this segment too, with comments like, “Can we stop letting Jimmy Fallon make music?” However, opinions were split—some viewers actually found the performance funny.

So Jimmy Fallon was wearing glasses during the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade and that means he’s either drunk or high on coke? I wear sunglasses literally every day of the year if I’m outside and I’m neither of those things. But okay. — Christina Noble (@88christina06) November 28, 2024

The connection people made between sunglasses and being drunk says more about the commenters than it does about Fallon, in my opinion. As one fan put it, “So Jimmy Fallon was wearing glasses during the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade, and that means he’s either drunk or high on coke? I wear sunglasses literally every day of the year if I’m outside, and I’m neither of those things. But okay.”

Fallon doesn’t have any proven history of alcoholism or on-air incidents tied to drinking, but he was accused of “out of control” drinking by NBC executives in 2016. He denied the claims in an interview for The New York Times, saying he could never host his show if he were drinking every night, and that these chiefs were just kicking him when he was down. Fallon has faced past allegations of toxic behavior at The Tonight Show, with alcohol occasionally mentioned in these stories, such as in the September 2023 Rolling Stone report. However, friends and staffers have also defended him against such claims, and there is no evidence linking those allegations to a continued issue or persistent behavior, especially tied to his appearances on live TV.

While the internet was abuzz with theories about Fallon’s sunglasses, there is no evidence to support claims that he was drunk or hungover during the parade. But even if it were true, Fallon doesn’t seem too worried about occasionally having a drink, as his humorous nod to Thanksgiving traditions in his ‘Drinksgiving’ monologue in The Tonight Show likely fueled the playful internet reaction.

