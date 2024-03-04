Dune 2 Fans Can’t Get Over Stilgar’s Obsession With Paul Atreides

Dune: Part Two is the biggest movie in the world, grossing $178.5 million in its opening weekend. One of the major things putting butts in seats is the film’s stellar cast. However, despite all the star power, fans are flocking to one character, Javier Bardem’s Stilgar.

The leader of the Fremen tribe that Zendaya’s Chani belongs to, Stilgar allows Paul and his mother to join his ranks in the first movie after the fall of House Atreides. It’s clear from the jump that Stilgar sees something in Paul, believing him to be the Lisan al Gaib, but things get taken up a notch in Dune: Part Two, and fans caught on pretty quickly.

Without getting into spoiler territory, Stilgar’s belief that Paul is the messiah he’s been waiting for turns into an obsession in Dune: Part Two, with the Fremen making a big deal out of every feat Paul achieves. That has led fans to make memes that explain just how far Stilgar’s fixation goes. You can check out some of the best below:

Paul Atreides: *sneezes*



Stilgar: “that’s exactly how the Lisan Al Gaib would sneeze”#Dune2 pic.twitter.com/8J9jdzbH9r — Chris (PS Rewind) (@ChrisCPeralta) March 3, 2024

Stilgar when I tell him it’s gonna rain tomorrow after checking my weather app pic.twitter.com/yWV0SFDg24 — joe bro’dib (@jbromovies) March 2, 2024

Fans’ fascination with Stilgar probably stems from the fact that he’s one of the few comedic figures in Dune: Part Two. Early in the film, his attitude is consistently played for laughs, but as the story progresses, it’s clear that his obsession is unhealthy and takes him to a dark place. The reaction to Stilgard’s character is a testament to the skill of screenwriters Denis Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts, as well as Bardem, who gives his all in a hilarious yet haunting performance.

Dune: Part Two is in theaters now. If you’re looking for more, here’s an article about how Dune 2 finally pulls off what the Star Wars prequels set out to do.