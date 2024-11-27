What Does Lila’s Prophecy Mean in Dune: Prophecy Season 1, Episode 2?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Dune: Prophecy Season 1, Episode 2, “Two Wolves.”

Bene Gesserit-in-training Lila drops an impressive-sounding prophecy in Dune: Prophecy‘s latest installment, “Two Wolves” – but what does it all mean? And does it tie into existing fan theories related to the Dune books’ ghola lore?

Lila’s Prophecy in Dune: Prophecy Season 1, Explained

Lila’s big moment of revelation in Dune: Prophecy Season 1, Episode 2, “Two Wolves,” comes after she takes part in the Agony. The Agony is an extremely dangerous (not to mention trippy) ritual that unlocks a Bene Gesserit’s Other Memory: the genetic recollections and identities of her female ancestors. And that’s exactly what happens to Lila, who connects with her grandmother Dorotea and great-grandmother Raquella through the Agony. The ordeal ultimately kills Lila – but not before Raquella uses the rookie Sister as her mouthpiece from beyond the grave.

“The key to the reckoning is one born twice,” Lila/Raquella pronounces. “Once in blood. Once in spice. A revenant full of scars. A weapon born of war, on a path too short.” It’s all very ominous sounding, but what does it mean? The obvious answer is that this foretelling concerns enigmatic Imperium soldier Desmond Hart. Hart was allegedly born two times; once as a baby, and once when he emerged alive from the belly of a sandworm on the spice planet, Arrakis. Plus, he sports several scars, is haunted by the human vs. robots conflict depicted in Prophecy‘s prologue, and – based on the physical toll his pyrokinetic abilities exact on him – probably won’t last long.

There’s also the “revenant” bit of Lila’s prophecy to consider. This seemingly supports a popular fan theory that Desmond Hart is a ghola: a special type of clone grown exclusively from the cells of a dead person. If that is indeed what Hart is, it would make him a “revenant” of his original self. Of course, all these clues could be red herrings and Lila’s prophecy could wind up being about someone else. But for now, Hart’s the best bet!

Is Desmond Hart a Ghola?

It’s very possible. After all, Desmond Hart supposedly survived being a sandworm’s dinner, which seems impossible… unless he died and was resurrected. Hart coming back as a ghola could also account for his pyrokinesis. Perhaps whoever made the Hart ghola tinkered with his DNA to include fire starter powers while building his new body?

About the only major flaw in the “Hart is a ghola” theory is that, according to the books, any gholas created at Dune: Prophecy‘s point in the in-universe timeline should have no memory of their previous lives; by contrast, Hart is aware of his personal history. That said, the gholas in Paul Atreides’ era do have access to their OG counterpart’s recollections, so maybe Dune: Prophecy has just sped things up a bit?

Dune: Prophecy is currently airing on HBO and Max, with new episodes dropping Sundays.

