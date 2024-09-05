Dungeons & Dragons’ Stage Show The Twenty-Sided Tavern Adds Three Major Celebrity Guests

Tabletop legends Felicia Day, Aabria Iyengar, and Erika Ishii have each booked upcoming stays at The Twenty-Sided Tavern, New York City’s interactive stage show that celebrates Dungeons & Dragons‘ 50th anniversary.

Combining actual play antics, Broadway theatrics, and audience participation, The Twenty-Sided Tavern has been delivering one-of-a-kind performances to guests every evening since its official off-Broadway debut in May. And a fall trip to the tavern just became even more enticing for Dungeons & Dragons fans now that The Twenty Sided-Tavern has officially opened its doors to celebrity guests from the actual play community.

For theatergoers hoping to catch Day rolling alongside Stage 42’s stalwart adventuring party, the Mystery Science Theater 3000 star booked her trip to New York from September 19 through 24, followed by Iyengar’s September 26 through October 7 run. Ishii rounds out the last of these limited-time guest runs in December, joining The Twenty-Sided Tavern’s party on stage from the 5th through the 17th.

As one of Geek & Sundry’s founders and Supernatural’s “Girl with the Dungeons & Dragons Tattoo” herself, it’s unlikely that Day needs any introduction to TTRPG devotees. Iyengar and Ishii represent similar titans in the actual play community, often starring side-by-side in projects like Worlds Beyond Number and Dimension 20’s upcoming second season of Misfits & Magic. All three of The Twenty-Sided Tavern’s upcoming guest stars have contributed to Critical Role‘s world of Exandria, with Iyengar and Ishii additionally serving as Dimension 20 mainstays and past contributors to The Adventure Zone.

“We are honored that these three massively talented performers have accepted our invitation to come play with us this fall,” The Twenty-Sided Tavern Executive Producer and Co-Creator David Carpenter lauded the upcoming collaboration. “It’s been our dream from the beginning that we would be able to invite D&D friends from across the country.”

Speaking of across the country, The Twenty-Sided Tavern‘s adventure will not stop when its New York residency ends next year, as the show recently announced a national tour for 2025. Australian audiences will also get a chance to answer The Twenty-Sided Tavern‘s call to adventure when the show premieres at the Sydney Opera House on December 15, 2024. This fall’s incorporation of celebrity guests on New York’s Stage 42 sets a precedent that could leave the tavern doors open to more adventurers in The Twenty-Sided Tavern‘s future.

Tickets to see Day, Iyengar, and Ishii or to catch any of The Twenty-Sided Tavern‘s performances through April 29, 2025, are currently on sale on the show’s website.

