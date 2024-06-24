EA FC 24 Copa America Throwbacks Objective Guide

The Copa America Throwbacks Objective in EA FC 24 gives you a great opportunity to earn a massive 2000 XP and other lucrative rewards. This one is quite similar to the Euro Throwbacks Objective; the only difference is that this one focuses on Copa America.

Understanding the EA FC 24 Copa America Throwbacks Objective

Like the Euro Throwbacks, the Copa America Throwbacks Objective consists of five tasks, each offering 400 XP. Some parts of this objective are fairly straightforward, whereas others are a bit tricky and require knowledge about the tournament’s history. If your Copa America knowledge isn’t the best, don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are the solutions:

Buzzing in Bolivia

The first task takes us back to 1963, when Bolivia, the host nation, surprised everyone by winning the tournament. Your job is to score four goals in any game mode using Copa America players. This means you can use players from any nation participating in the current iteration of the competition.

Solution: Score four goals using any Copa America players in any game mode.

Colombian Wall

Next up is the “Colombian Wall” objective, a nod to Colombia’s first title win in 2001. Known for their solid defense and powerful attack, Colombia made history. To complete this task, you need to score 11 goals in any game mode using players from Colombia.

Solution: Score 11 goals with Colombian players in any Ultimate Team game mode.

Back to Back

Chile’s dominance in 2015 and 2016, winning back-to-back Copa America titles, is the focus of this task. For this, you need to win two matches in any game mode while having at least two Copa America Path to Glory (PTG) players in your starting 11. If you don’t have these players, you can buy them from the market or complete the SBCs.

Solution: Win two matches with at least two Copa America PTG players in your squad.

Gifted Athlete

The “Gifted Athlete” segment pays homage to a player with a record number of assists in Copa America history and also won the trophy in 2021. Spoiler alert: the answer is Lionel Messi. You need to assist ten goals using players from Messi’s nation, Argentina, in any game mode.

Solution: Assist ten goals with Argentinian players.

Top 3

The final task is “Top 3,” focusing on the three nations that have won the Copa America more than eight times: Argentina, Brazil, and Uruguay. You need to win six matches in any game mode while having a full squad of players from any one of these nations. Make sure your entire squad, including the bench, is filled with players from the same nation.

Solution: Win six matches with a full squad of Brazilian, Argentinian, or Uruguayan players. Ensure all players are from the same nation.

Completing the Copa America Throwbacks Objective in EA FC 24 isn’t just about earning XP and rewards; it’s a fun way to relive some of the greatest moments in football history. By following these solutions, you can quickly finish the tasks and get your hands on the 87+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack and a bunch of XP.

EA FC 24 is available now.

