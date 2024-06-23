EA FC 24 Euro Throwbacks Objective Guide

The Euro Throwbacks Objective in EA FC 24 is your ticket to relive the most iconic moments from the past. Not only this but you can also get your hands on 2000 XP and exciting rewards upon successful completion. Here’s how to complete the Euro Throwbacks Objective in EA FC 24.

EA FC 24 Euro Throwbacks Objective Solutions

Le Roi

For the first Euro Throwbacks objective in EA FC 24, we have the “Le Roi” challenge. This one pays tribute to a legendary performance from the 1984 European Championship. A certain hero scored nine goals in just five matches, leading his team to glory. To complete this task, you must score nine goals using players from that nation in any game mode. The nation? France. And the hero? Michel Platini. Stack your squad with French forwards and midfielders and start scoring those goals.

Solution: Score 9 goals with French players.

Greek Triumph

Remember Greece’s shocking victory in the 2004 European Championship? This Euro Throwbacks task honors that incredible feat. To complete the “Greek Triumph” objective, you need to win a match in any game mode with at least four players from Greece or Portugal in your starting eleven. This challenge is pretty straightforward. Just make sure you have the required players in your lineup and secure that win.

Solution: Win a match with either 4 Greek or 4 Portuguese players in your starting 11.

One of a Kind

The One of a Kind Euro Throwbacks challenge honors a footballing great who holds two European Championship records: the most goals scored and the most matches played. If you’re still scratching your head over who that player is, don’t worry; the solution is Cristiano Ronaldo. To finish “One of a Kind,” you must score at least two goals in five different matches in any mode with any version of this player. Grab a Ronaldo card and start scoring.

Solution: Score 2 goals per match for five matches with any Cristiano Ronaldo card.

Three in 15 Minutes

The “Three in 15 Minutes” objective is built around Türkiye’s famous revival against the Czech Republic during the 2008 European Championship. They were trailing by 2 goals for most of the game but managed to pull off an incredible turnaround in the last 15 minutes and won 3-2. This may prove to be the most challenging task yet; however, it is achievable through careful tactical management. To complete this objective, win any game while having at least three players from Türkiye score goals.

Solution: Score 3 goals with Turkish players and win the match.

Trophy Cabinet

EA FC 24‘s final Euro Throwbacks Objective is the “Trophy Cabinet” challenge, which focuses on the two nations that have won the European Championship three times: Germany and Spain. The way to complete this task is to win four matches while having at least five players from each of these nations in your starting eleven. You must maintain adequate balance in your team, as this task will test your squad-building skills to the limit.

Solution: Win four matches with at least 5 Spanish and 5 German players in your starting lineup.

The Euro Throwbacks objective in EA FC 24 has some tricky tasks, but knowing the right solutions makes them much more manageable. So, get those French, Greek, Portuguese, Turkish, Spanish, and German players ready and start completing those objectives. You will gain a heap of XP and secure the Uefa Euro 2024 — Albärt Trophy and a pack that guarantees two cards rated 87 or higher.

EA FC 24 is available now.

