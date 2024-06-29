Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Ending Explained

After you’ve taken down Miquella and his promised consort in Elden Ring, there is one last cutscene that serves as the ending to the DLC. In this Shadow of the Erdtree guide, I will explain exactly what happened at the end and what it all means.

What is the Ending to Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

The ending of Shadow of the Erdtree is Miquella giving an incredibly brief reason for why he wanted to be a God. By the time you defeat Miquella in the DLC, he has already ascended to Godhood and the banner after winning the fight even supports that with the “God Slain” on the screen. Malenia’s brother had essentially done exactly what he set out to do so that he could attempt to make the world a gentler place. But the reality of how he got there is much more devious.

Through the DLC, we learn that Miquella mind controlled Mohg and Radahn. Not only did he get Mohg to kidnap him so that we could subsequently kill him, but he then used that body to revive Radahn in some capacity within the Realm of Shadow. Using the new form, Miquella could finally have Radahn as his consort, which was customary for other Gods such as Marika. The consort becomes Elden Lord and the God rules all.

Unlike other expansions released by FromSoftware, Shadwo of the Erdtree does not change the ending of the main game. Starting with the events of Radahn in Caelid, this all technically happens during the main story. Radahn’s corrupted body needed to be killed to free the spirit and allow Miquella to control from the shadows, despite being the golden one. Despite all his planning, the Tarnished still manages to kill him.

After Miquella and the Promised Consort Radahn go down, the Tarnished still need to deal with the Elden Beast. The ending to the main story remains the same and the outcomes are the same as they were when the game initially launched.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

