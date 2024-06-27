Elden Ring Studio Boss Says There’s Interest in a Movie

FromSoftware has provided a glimmer of hope to Elden Ring fans praying that one day the incredible game would make the jump to the big screen, as studio president Hidetaka Miyazaki has finally given his support to the creation of a movie.

Miyazaki supports Elden Ring’s story being told in other mediums including a movie, he shared during an interview with The Guardian. However, there is a catch. The creative doesn’t believe that he or FromSoftware could handle the task alone.

“I don’t think myself or FromSoftware have the knowledge or ability to produce something in a different medium,” Miyazaki said to The Guardian. “So that’s where a very strong partner would come into play.”

This partnership would need to be built on trust, the creative says, but it’s clear now there is interest in doing it from the FromSoftware side. Who this creative partner will be would be anyone’s guess at this point as it is clear, no plans are currently in place.

With the huge popularity Elden Ring has maintained since launch, and its continued growth with the release of Shadow of the Erdtree, we’d expect there are probably a few big players out there that would be interested in the idea of a collaboration.

While the vague storytelling in Elden Ring might make it hard to imagine the game as a film, there are plenty of stories inside the world that could make their own feature-length story, perfect for cinemas.

Despite this positive sign, there are no plans currently to make an Elden Ring movie so if you see anything saying otherwise we’d caution you to use skepticism. There have been plenty of rumors over the years that FromSoftware projects would be adapted for screen, but to date, none have come to fruition.

Hopefully, someone decides to partner up with FromSoftware and we will all get the Elden Ring movie we’re desperate for in the next few years.

