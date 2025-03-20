Elemental Odyssey Codes (March 2025)

Updated: March 20, 2025 Added new codes!

Elemental Odyssey will let you run wild and do whatever you want in the vibrant world of Avatar. Become a Firebender and practice shooting lava out of your hands! Or you can go against the grain and be a non-bending boomerang comic relief guy. It’s up to you!

While there are no giant Lion Turtles to deus-ex-machina you out of trouble, the good news is that you can redeem Elemental Odyssey codes. This means you can claim boosters, spins, and even new character slots entirely for free. And if you’re ready to embark on a new avatar journey, The Bender Way Codes offer even more freebies.

All Elemental Odyssey Codes List

Working Elemental Odyssey Codes

SorryForTheInconvenience : Use for 2x Drop Rate for 30 minutes (New)

SorryForTheInconvenience2 : Use for 2x Coins for 60 minutes (New)

SorryForTheInconvenience3 : Use for 2x EXP for 30 minutes (New)

EoTySlot : Use for a New Slot (New)

EoTySpins : Use for 10 Spins (New)

EoTyDrops: Use for 2x Drop Rate for 20 minutes (New)

Expired Elemental Odyssey Codes

VanishCrashFixedSomehow

EoDrops2

EoSlot

EoDrops

EoSpins

doubledropforbugfixes

doubledropbugfixesrealllll

SorryFix

IceSpins2

SpReset

4kLikes

Shutdown

3000LikesReal

1kPlrs

SorryForCustomizationBug

NewLife

RandomFixes88

Gyattso

IceSpins

ForwardsWeGo

DoubleDrop

Fixes

Series

SorryMobile

1kLikes

Upd1Spins

YurlGoat1

Upd1Customize

SoonTM

5kLikesFreeCustomization

YurlDoubleDrops1

RealDoubleDrops

Fixes2

Upd1Slot

1kLikesFreeCustomization

1500Likes

NintyPercentageLikes

DualSubs

IceSlot

CustomizeYesYeah

500Likes!

SorryForShutdown

How to Redeem Codes in Elemental Odyssey

Redeeming codes for Elemental Odyssey is easy if you follow our guide below:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Elemental Odyssey on Roblox. Press M on your keyboard to open the Menu. Click the cogwheel button. Paste a code into the Enter Code text box. Press Enter on your keyboard to claim your rewards.

How to Get More Elemental Odyssey Codes?

We highly recommend bookmarking this article as the fastest way to get all the Elemental Odyssey codes. That way, all you need to do is check back occasionally to pick up the newest rewards from the list. However, if you still prefer doing your research, check out the following sources:

Why Are My Elemental Odyssey Codes Not Working?

Your Elemental Odyssey code won’t work if you mistype it, so be extra careful while entering it into the text box. Since these codes get rather complex, the best way of approaching them is by copying and pasting them into the game. It’s also possible for the rewards to expire without warning, making it crucial to redeem them as soon as you can.

What Is Elemental Odyssey?

Elemental Odyssey is a Roblox RPG experience inspired by the Avatar franchise. Choose your favorite element and play as a novice bender on a journey to learn more techniques. The game features a plethora of quests you can complete as you progress through the storyline. Explore a rich world, power up your character, meet NPCs, and test your newfound skills in combat.

