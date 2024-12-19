Elon Musk Is Clearly Busy Changing America, Not Writing 71 Tweets a Day, Right?

Posting and scrolling on social media can be a nasty habit. It distracts people from real-world issues and can make them very vain. Now, things are a little different for Elon Musk, who owns X (formerly Twitter), but he still might be posting too much for his own good.

According to BoomSocial, Musk tweeted 71 times on December 18th, which is just an unfathomable number. Most people can’t even think of 71 topics to post about on any given day, but the Tesla founder found a way. And while a lot of the tweets are just one-word reactions or emojis, they all mostly cover the same topic: America.

Musk frequently shares political opinions on his platform, and with his massive following, they sure do get around. In fact, all of the posting about Donald Trump is probably a large part of the reason why the President-elect appointed Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to head the “Department of Government Efficiency,” aka DOGE. However, with Musk having a real seat at the table now, all of his scrolling on social media is rubbing some people the wrong way.

In a Reddit post analyzing Musk’s Twitter habits, commenters came after him for always talking a big game about using his time to run companies and change the world. “Musk has proven one of two things,” one user wrote. “Either companies don’t really need an CEO and can run by themselves or Musk is deliberately kept away from his companies. I’ll let you decide which is accurate.”

“You wouldn’t understand,” added another. “He’s just four million times more productive than you or I during the 3 hours a day he actually works.”

Of course, his supporters see all the tweets as a good thing. A lot of people use Musk as a guide, waiting for him to discuss a topic before forming their own opinion. So, when he posts 71 times in one day, they get a lot of information to sort through and discuss with their like-minded friends.

Elon Musk today, 𝕏 can barely keep up.



pic.twitter.com/LwTrxc3kTV — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) December 18, 2024

While both sides think they’re right and will never meet in the middle, the topic of how Musk spends his time is fascinating because not only does he post on X constantly but he’s also a hardcore gamer. He told Joe Rogan that he’s one of the top 20 Diablo IV players in the world. That’s obviously no small feat and should be impossible to achieve for someone who only has a couple of hours to game at most a day.

So, the truth appears to be that while Musk may talk a lot about wanting to bring about real change, it’s impossible for him to be actively working toward it at the moment. Things might be different once Trump is in office and DOGE is firing on all cylinders, but it just feels like Musk’s X feed won’t be getting less active anytime soon.

