Enigma of Sepia Codes (February 2025)

Enigma of Sepia is your typical gacha game where you summon women to stare at their stats. You don’t get to do much apart from clicking a few buttons and upgrading your team. Well, the visuals are nice, so that’s something.

The title features Enigma of Sepia codes, which isn’t a shock since most gacha games have them. You’ll need a lot of materials to upgrade your team, but the developers are thankfully always generous when it comes to giving free items. For more free rewards, you should also get codes from our All Honkai Star Rail Codes article.

All Enigma of Sepia Codes List

Active Enigma of Sepia Codes

EOSMYLOVE : Use for x10 Elite Contracts (New)

: Use for x10 Elite Contracts topchart : Use for x10 Elite Contracts (New)

: Use for x10 Elite Contracts newbie100 : Use for x10 Lucky Silver Coins and x100 Star Diamonds

: Use for x10 Lucky Silver Coins and x100 Star Diamonds ANIMEGIRLS : Use for x88,888 Hero EXP and x88,888 Coins

: Use for x88,888 Hero EXP and x88,888 Coins MANGAFANS: Use for x88,888 Hero EXP and x88,888 Coins

Expired Enigma of Sepia Codes

There are currently no expired Enigma of Sepia codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Enigma of Sepia

You can redeem Enigma of Sepia codes by doing the following:

Image by The Escapist

Run Enigma of Sepia on your device. Tap the avatar button. Press the Redeem button. Type a code into the textbox. Hit Confirm to get goodies.

How to Get More Enigma of Sepia

To get more rewards, you can check out the official Enigma of Sepia Discord, Enigma of Sépia Facebook, X (@Enigma_of_sepia), and YouTube (@Enigma_of_Sepia). You also have our list of Enigma of Sepia codes, which you can bookmark and view whenever you want more freebies.

Why Are My Enigma of Sepia Codes Not Working?

You won’t be able to redeem Enigma of Sepia codes that are no longer valid. Most codes expire at some point, which is likely a reason why you can’t get your goodies. However, before you conclude that the codes are inactive, you first need to double-check whether you mistyped them. Alternatively, you can also copy and paste the codes from the list.

What is Enigma of Sepia?

Enigma of Sepia is a gacha game with idle gameplay. Your goal is to summon cute warriors who battle foes while you upgrade their stats. There are missions that you can complete in exchange for goodies, and you can also join guilds, but the central and most engaging feature is the gacha system.

