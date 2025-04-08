Escape From Tarkov Codes (April 2025) Claim Free Rewards and Discounts

Updated: April 8, 2025
We looked for new codes!
If you want better chances of survival in a shooter unlike anything else, Escape From Tarkov codes will help! With a creepy atmosphere and an unforgiving environment, you’ll need every bit of assistance that you can get. And these codes also bring some neat discounts, too!
Redeem Escape From Tarkov codes for some freebies and store discounts to make the dark storyline that much lighter. But beware—the experience will still be tough! Also, if you’re big on Escape From Tarkov, check out our guide on how to get the Iron Gate key in EFT!
All Escape From Tarkov Codes List
Active Escape From Tarkov Item Codes
- TIKTOK1M: Use for a Free reward
- OBDOLBOS: Use for a Free reward
- BITCOIN: Use for a Free reward
- THICC: Use for a Free reward
- KILLA: Use for a Free reward
Active Escape From Tarkov Discount Codes
- WORK30: Use for a 30% discount
- 23% OFF: Use for a 23% discount
- SEMI40: Use for a 30% discount (must spend above $70)
- pcnK2s: Use for a 30% discount (must spend over $70)
- 20902FN362: Use for a 30% discount
Expired Escape From Tarkov Codes
- TARKOVLATAM
- GROUNDZERO
- XOKENNEDY
- IAMMIGHTY
- LPLMVYP14YXKCYC8ASaU
- ARMORPLATES
- RICHANDEXPENSIVE
- NOVABABE5-ZHGQSU
- Kazam
- UZZFEED
- NOVABABE5-SD62JR
- LEFTHANDHEADEYES
How to Redeem Escape From Tarkov Codes
Follow these steps to redeem codes in Escape From Tarkov:
- Go to the official Escape From Tarkov website (link above the image).
- On your profile, go to Activate Promo Code.
- Type in your code in the Enter Code text box.
- Click Submit to redeem the reward.
How to Get More Escape From Tarkov Codes
If you’re looking for the latest Escape From Tarkov codes, you can get them right here! We keep our lists updated, so bookmark this page and revisit it regularly to see if we’ve added something new. And if you want to search for yourself, check out Escape From Tarkov on the following platforms:
Why Are My Escape From Tarkov Codes Not Working?
If your codes aren’t working, first check if you’ve entered them correctly. Also, make sure you’re logged in to the official site. If you’ve done everything right, chances are a code has expired in the meantime. Tell us about it in the comments below, and we’ll update our lists after testing the code!
What Is Escape From Tarkov
Escape From Tarkov is an urban tactical shooter with multiplayer gameplay, but it’s also a survival game and a harsh one at that! You’ll need to navigate the treacherous streets and be very careful not to die—and if you do, you’ll lose all of your gear. So play it smart and careful!
