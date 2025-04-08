Escape From Tarkov Codes (April 2025) Claim Free Rewards and Discounts

Updated: April 8, 2025 We looked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

If you want better chances of survival in a shooter unlike anything else, Escape From Tarkov codes will help! With a creepy atmosphere and an unforgiving environment, you’ll need every bit of assistance that you can get. And these codes also bring some neat discounts, too!

Redeem Escape From Tarkov codes for some freebies and store discounts to make the dark storyline that much lighter. But beware—the experience will still be tough! Also, if you’re big on Escape From Tarkov, check out our guide on how to get the Iron Gate key in EFT!

Follow this article to get updates

All Escape From Tarkov Codes List

Active Escape From Tarkov Item Codes

TIKTOK1M : Use for a Free reward

: Use for a Free reward OBDOLBOS : Use for a Free reward

: Use for a Free reward BITCOIN : Use for a Free reward

: Use for a Free reward THICC : Use for a Free reward

: Use for a Free reward KILLA: Use for a Free reward

Active Escape From Tarkov Discount Codes

WORK30 : Use for a 30% discount

: Use for a 30% discount 23% OFF : Use for a 23% discount

: Use for a 23% discount SEMI40 : Use for a 30% discount (must spend above $70)

: Use for a 30% discount (must spend above $70) pcnK2s : Use for a 30% discount (must spend over $70)

: Use for a 30% discount (must spend over $70) 20902FN362: Use for a 30% discount

Expired Escape From Tarkov Codes

TARKOVLATAM

GROUNDZERO

XOKENNEDY

IAMMIGHTY

LPLMVYP14YXKCYC8ASaU

ARMORPLATES

RICHANDEXPENSIVE

NOVABABE5-ZHGQSU

Kazam

UZZFEED

NOVABABE5-SD62JR

LEFTHANDHEADEYES

Related: When Is the Next Escape From Tarkov Wipe?

How to Redeem Escape From Tarkov Codes

Follow these steps to redeem codes in Escape From Tarkov:

Image by The Escapist

Go to the official Escape From Tarkov website (link above the image). On your profile, go to Activate Promo Code. Type in your code in the Enter Code text box. Click Submit to redeem the reward.

How to Get More Escape From Tarkov Codes

If you’re looking for the latest Escape From Tarkov codes, you can get them right here! We keep our lists updated, so bookmark this page and revisit it regularly to see if we’ve added something new. And if you want to search for yourself, check out Escape From Tarkov on the following platforms:

Why Are My Escape From Tarkov Codes Not Working?

If your codes aren’t working, first check if you’ve entered them correctly. Also, make sure you’re logged in to the official site. If you’ve done everything right, chances are a code has expired in the meantime. Tell us about it in the comments below, and we’ll update our lists after testing the code!

What Is Escape From Tarkov

Escape From Tarkov is an urban tactical shooter with multiplayer gameplay, but it’s also a survival game and a harsh one at that! You’ll need to navigate the treacherous streets and be very careful not to die—and if you do, you’ll lose all of your gear. So play it smart and careful!

If you want an even scarier experience, check out our guide for the sawed-off shotgun code in Alan Wake 2. Or, for a more grounded criminal action, read our piece on all GTA4 cheat codes!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy