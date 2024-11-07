Escape Reality with These 10 Feel Good Shows Streaming for Free

If you’re feeling stressed after the wild ride that was election night, we completely understand. And if you’re looking for a way to escape for a little while, then you’ve certainly come to the right place. Keep on reading to see a list of shows that are perfect for when you want to escape reality. And the plus side is that they’re available to watch for free!

The Best Shows to Watch to Escape Reality

One Piece

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video which offers new subscribers a free subscription.

If you’re a fan of anime, One Piece is the perfect show to watch right now. Especially because the show consists of 1,122 episodes, it will surely have you locked in and escaped from reality. Now is also an even better time to binge-watch One Piece because the series recently announced a six-month hiatus, which means you will have even more time to get caught up before it starts back up in April 2025.

Attack on Titan

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video and AppleTV which both offer new subscribers a free subscription.

This Japanese manga series follows young Eren Jaeger, who attempts to cleanse the world of Titans who have taken over humanity. It first premiered in 2014 and now has four seasons, so it’s guaranteed to also keep you locked in for quite some time.

Game of Thrones

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video and AppleTV which both offer new subscribers a free subscription.

I’m sure you’ve heard of this one! Whether you’ve seen it before, tried it out, or never gave it a chance, now might be the time to watch! Game of Thrones is guaranteed to keep you locked in for a while. There are 8 seasons, and each episode runs anywhere from 50 to 80 minutes in length.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video which offers new subscribers a free subscription.

The live-action adaption of the video game Like a Dragon: Yakuza recently premiered on Prime on October 25. There are only six episodes in season one, but they are all available to watch right now! Unfortunately, the series only received a 67% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but if you’re a fan of the game, I think it’s worth a watch.

For those of you who are unaware of what the video game is about, Like a Dragon follows Kazuma Kiryu, portrayed by Ryoma Takeuchi, as he throws himself into the underworld to protect his childhood friends who he grew up with in an orphanage.

Rivals

Where to Watch: Hulu

If you’re a fan of Jilly Cooper’s 1988 novel of the same name, then you’d love this new series! The show recently debuted on Friday, October 18, and is the perfect show to get you feeling like you’re living in the 80s when things were way different.

Gilmore Girls

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video and AppleTV which both offer new subscribers a free subscription.

If you’re looking for a feel-good show that is easy to watch and may also be familiar, Gilmore Girls is the perfect show for you. It’s one of my personal favorites, especially for the fall time. The series is a multigenerational drama about family and friendship that follows single mother Lorelai and her daughter Rory as they go through hardships, and not so hardships in life.

New Girl

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video and AppleTV which both offer new subscribers a free subscription.

Keeping with the theme of the last one, New Girl is a perfect show to have on for a good laugh and an easy watch. There are 7 seasons, and they are decently easy to get through, as each episode is only 21-24 minutes long. The show follows Zoey, who moves in with two guys, Nick and Schmidt, following a rough breakup. If you’ve never seen it, I highly suggest giving it a watch. It’s even rated 95% by critics on Rotten Tomatoes!

The Office

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video and AppleTV which both offer new subscribers a free subscription.

The Office is also fitting in the same theme as New Girl, I’d say. However, there are nine seasons, and each episode is an hour long or longer. It’s a documentary-scripted style show that is funny, witty and is sure to make you laugh if you’re into that kind of dry humor.

FBI True

Where to Watch: Paramount+ which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Pivoting away from comedy, anime, and feel-good shows, if you’re into something a bit more realistic, FBI True is the perfect series for you! Season 5 recently premiered on October 15, and each episode dives deep into the most dangerous missions the FBI went on to solve the biggest cases in history. It’s certainly a whirlwind and will leave you hooked for quite a while.

NCIS: Origins

Where to Watch: Paramount+ which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Sticking with a similar theme, NCIS: Origins recently debuted on October 14. While there is only one season of the show, there are currently six episodes out with each one running a little over 40 minutes. NCIS: Origins is set in 1991, years before the events of NCIS. The origins story follows the untold tail of Leroy Jethro Gibbs and how he got his start as a newly minted special agent at the NCIS Camp Pendleton office. The series will show key events of Gibbs’ life, including personal tragedies and professional challenges. If you’re a fan of the original NCIS, then I’m sure you’ll love to binge-watch this one!



