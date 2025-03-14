E.T.E Chronicle Codes (March 2025)

Updated: March 14, 2025 Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Sleek mecha and anime warriors of female variety? Sign me up! However, you likely know by now that nothing in life is free and that all good things come with a caveat. In E.T.E Chronicle, that caveat is living in a dystopian corporate world—unless you’re the one who can liberate it!

Both you and your army of girls will have a much easier time if you redeem E.T.E Chronicle codes. Since this is a gacha game, getting everything you need feels like a nightmare. For that reason, promo codes are the most convenient way to build up a stock of permits and crystals. If you enjoy this game, we recommend checking Goddess of Victory Nikke Codes for more rewards.

All E.T.E Chronicle Codes List

Working E.T.E Chronicle Codes

ETEChronicleYl1 : Use for x1 Supply Permit and x1 Medium EP Crystal

: Use for x1 Supply Permit and x1 Medium EP Crystal ETEChronicleyt1 : Use for x1 Supply Permit and x100 Liquid Alloys

: Use for x1 Supply Permit and x100 Liquid Alloys ETEChronicleday2 : Use for x50K Union Coins and x1 Supply Permit

: Use for x50K Union Coins and x1 Supply Permit ETEChronicleday1 : Use for x1 Weapon Permit

: Use for x1 Weapon Permit ETEChronicleNyjj2: Use for x2 Medium EP Crystals

Expired E.T.E Chronicle Codes

There are currently no expired E.T.E Chronicle codes.

Related: Solo Leveling Arise Codes

How to Redeem Codes in E.T.E Chronicle

To redeem E.T.E Chronicle codes, follow the instructions below:

Image by The Escapist

Launch E.T.E Chronicle on your device. Tap your avatar icon in the top-left corner of the screen. Press the Redeem code button in the bottom-left corner. Enter a code into the text box. Tap Confirm to claim your rewards.

How to Get More E.T.E Chronicle Codes

If you’re looking for the most convenient way to access E.T.E Chronicle codes, consider bookmarking this page. We scour all the official sources and list the freebies here. Of course, you can also keep an eye on the following socials yourself if that’s what you prefer:

Why Are My E.T.E Chronicle Codes Not Working?

E.T.E Chronicle codes often get long, making typos a common occurrence. In case of a problem, your first step should be double-checking if the spelling is correct. If everything seems correct, your code is likely no longer valid. Feel free to let us know if you stumble upon an expired code on the Working list. We’ll move it to the appropriate section as soon as possible.

What Is E.T.E Chronicle?

E.T.E Chronicle is an ARPG mobile title set in a futuristic, dystopian world. Your job is to assemble a team of mecha anime warriors and utilize their unique powers in a war between good and evil. Dash through the dynamic, diverse battlegrounds, pick fitting strategies for each biome, and uncover all the mysteries on your quest for liberation.

Looking for more rewards in similar titles? Check out our lists of Cat Fantasy Codes and Isekai Feast Codes.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy