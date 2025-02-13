Avowed has an extensive character creator. Beyond customizing your character’s physical appearance, you can also select a Background, which gives characters a backstory and narrative before the game. Here’s every Avowed Background and what they do.

Every Avowed Background, Listed

There are five Backgrounds to choose from in Avowed. Each provides some unique dialogue options and assigns a starting weapon. However, each Background can use all equipment and abilities. The five Avowed Backgrounds are Arcane Scholar, Court Augur, Noble Scion, Vanguard Scout, and War Hero. Here’s where each fits in narratively:

Arcane Scholar : This Background gives your character an academic backstory and dialogue choices. This background sees you as a graduate from Bragganhyl Academy, which published a treatise on soul lineages that threatened the legitimacy of a local lord. He had you arrested, but the emperor recruited you to work in the imperial court archives. Arcane Scholar characters are described as having knowledge on the occult, legal precedent, historical observation, and poetry.

: This Background gives your character an academic backstory and dialogue choices. This background sees you as a graduate from Bragganhyl Academy, which published a treatise on soul lineages that threatened the legitimacy of a local lord. He had you arrested, but the emperor recruited you to work in the imperial court archives. Arcane Scholar characters are described as having knowledge on the occult, legal precedent, historical observation, and poetry. Court Augur : This Background has a tragic backstory and some abilities that lead them to be treated as a witch. Court Augurs saw visions of their neighbors raising torches and pitchforks to them after the village crops failed and their strange insights made people suspicious. As a result, they fled to Highcrown, and the emperor raised them to be his own personal mystic. Court Augur’s are in touch with the spiritual and have dialogue options in tune with the magic and the Gods. Court Augurs will help players who wish to role play as a wizard and will find them relating to Giatta as a companion most.

: This Background has a tragic backstory and some abilities that lead them to be treated as a witch. Court Augurs saw visions of their neighbors raising torches and pitchforks to them after the village crops failed and their strange insights made people suspicious. As a result, they fled to Highcrown, and the emperor raised them to be his own personal mystic. Court Augur’s are in touch with the spiritual and have dialogue options in tune with the magic and the Gods. Court Augurs will help players who wish to role play as a wizard and will find them relating to Giatta as a companion most. Noble Scion : Noble Scions are the Living Lands equivalent of a failed nepotism baby. They were born to nobles of great influence, wealth, and poor morals. The family fell apart due to scandal and dispute, so the Noble Scion sought mercy from the emperor. Noble Scions are an invaluable ally to the emperor himself. This is a great option for players who want to remain loyal to the empire and do its bidding throughout the Living Lands.

: Noble Scions are the Living Lands equivalent of a failed nepotism baby. They were born to nobles of great influence, wealth, and poor morals. The family fell apart due to scandal and dispute, so the Noble Scion sought mercy from the emperor. Noble Scions are an invaluable ally to the emperor himself. This is a great option for players who want to remain loyal to the empire and do its bidding throughout the Living Lands. Vanguard Scout : This Background was spared from execution by the empire in Avowed. They’ve had a humble life before meeting the emperor, and prefer the wilderness to cities and politics. The Vanguard Scout is an asset to the empire for their ability to track and spy on enemies. This Background will help players role-play a hunter play style and relate more to Marius.

: This Background was spared from execution by the empire in Avowed. They’ve had a humble life before meeting the emperor, and prefer the wilderness to cities and politics. The Vanguard Scout is an asset to the empire for their ability to track and spy on enemies. This Background will help players role-play a hunter play style and relate more to Marius. War Hero: This Background quelled a violent Skaenite uprising, so the emperor rewarded them with a place alongside elite warriors. War Heroes are valuable to the emperor due to their loyalty and grit. This is a great Background for players who want to role-play a Warrior play style and may find themselves relating to Kai most as their companion.

Every Background’s Starting Weapon in Avowed

While each Background does have its own starting weapon, these are of low Quality. These weapons are all One-Handed Melee items of Common Quality and will need to be upgraded or replaced soon as the journey in Avowed progresses. As a result, you should choose the Background you relate to or want to roleplay most, as each starting weapon can be found in the Living Lands soon after the tutorial.

With that being said, here’s every Background’s starting weapon:

Arcane Scholar – Common Dagger (One-Handed)

Court Augur – Common Mace (One-Handed)

Noble Scion – Common Sword (One-Handed)

Vanguard Scout – Common Axe (One-Handed)

War Hero – Common Spear (One-Handed)

The starting weapon will be found leaning against some crates near the shipwreck in the On Strange Shores Quest.

And that’s every background in Avowed and what they do.

Avowed is available now on PC and Xbox.

