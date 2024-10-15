Every Deadliest Catch Cast Member Who’s Been Fired, Confirmed

Life on the sea isn’t easy, and Discovery’s Deadliest Catch does its best to show the hardships that its cast members deal with. However, not everyone can make it work, as personal issues force them off the show. Here’s every Deadliest Catch cast member who’s been fired.

All Deadliest Catch Cast Members Who’ve Been Let Go

Josh Harris

Josh Harris made a name for himself alongside his brother, Jake, on the Cornelia Marie. They were part of one of the most successful crews on Deadliest Catch until Phil Harris, Josh and Jake’s dad, passed away in 2010. They didn’t give up their passion, though, buying back their dad’s boat and continuing to work.

Remaining mostly out of the spotlight for the better part of a decade, Josh was let go by Discovery in 2022 after disturbing allegations of sexual assault resurfaced. He was accused of raping a four-year-old girl in the ’90s and even served time after pleading to a lesser charge. Josh was later edited out of Deadliest Catch‘s 19th season.

Nick McGlashan

Starting fishing at a young age, Nick McGlashan took to the job and found himself on Captain Bill Wichrowski’s crew on Deadliest Catch. However, despite being passionate about his work, McGlashan dealt with substance abuse issues. It got so bad that his captain caught wind and had to let him go.

McGlashan was fired in 2017, but he was able to enter rehab and get himself clean, even rejoining the show for a time. Sadly, three years later, he died due to a drug overdose. A special tribute episode aired later that year and featured the entire fleet coming together to honor their friend.

Edgar Hansen

Edgar Hansen joined Deadliest Catch in Season 9 and helped make the Hansen family even more popular. His brother, Sig, helmed the F/V Northwestern, which is still a massive part of the show to this day. However, despite having a bubbly personality, Edgar had some skeletons in his closet that led to Discovery cutting ties with him.

In 2018, Edgar pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl in 2017. In exchange for the guilty plea, he did not face any jail time, instead receiving a suspended jail sentence and being ordered to pay fines as well as undergo a sexual deviancy evaluation (via The Seattle Times). Following the news, Discovery chose not to renew Edgar’s contract.

And that’s every Deadliest Catch cast member who’s been fired.

Deadliest Catch is currently streaming on Discovery+.

