Every MCU TV Show, Ranked From Worst to Best

The Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s TV library gets bigger every year, making it increasingly tough to decide which of the shared universe’s small screen entries are worth your time. That’s why we’ve ranked every MCU TV show from worst to best: so you know which to binge and which to skip.

Note: The following list does include MCU shows whose canonicity is currently up in the air (like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) or has even been effectively revoked (looking at you, Inhumans). It doesn’t include shows that were never part of the official MCU canon, even when they aired (so, no M.O.D.O.K or Helstrom). Oh, and one-off specials (Werewolf by Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special) and animated shorts (I Am Groot) aren’t eligible, either.

22. Inhumans

One of several co-productions between now-defunct Marvel Television and ABC, Inhumans isn’t just the worst MCU show – it’s one of the worst shows you’re ever likely to watch, period. It ticks pretty much every box on the “Bad Network TV Genre Outing” checklist. An uninspired, poorly paced narrative? Check. Cheap-looking sets and costumes? Check. Subpar visual effects? Check (decent CGI Lockjaw notwithstanding). Indeed, the only positive thing we can say about Inhumans is that its eight-episode, single season run is easy to forget.

21. Secret Invasion

In October 2023, Marvel Studios insiders basically admitted what many of us already suspected: the studio initially didn’t “get” how TV productions work. On the plus side, they’ve since taken steps to transform their small screen development process. On the downside, this didn’t happen soon enough to save Secret Invasion, which launched a few months earlier and exemplified pretty much everything wrong with Marvel Studios’ TV output. The plot is undercooked, the tempo is sluggish, the themes are muddled, and the finale is beyond underwhelming. Heck, not even A-list leading man Samuel. L. Jackson could save Secret Invasion!

20. Iron Fist

Everything you need to know about Netflix’s Iron Fist is contained within the following sentence: it’s a martial arts show with terrible fight scenes. The one thing Iron Fist is supposed to excel at, it utterly fumbles (even the fight choreographer agrees). That it’s not exactly serving up a dynamite story doesn’t help, either; Danny Rand’s journey kinda goes nowhere in Season 1 and takes too long doing it. Admittedly, Season 2’s storytelling and fight choreography are appreciably better, and leads Finn Jones and Jessica Henwick are likable enough. But ultimately, Iron Fist lands far too few of its punches to outrank other, more consistent MCU shows.

19. Echo

2024 Hawkeye spinoff Echo reportedly underwent extensive reshoots that supposedly retooled a weak eight episode narrative into a more engaging five-parter (for what it’s worth, Disney+ disputes this). Yet if Marvel Studios really did overhaul Echo, whatever they did wasn’t enough. Sure, Alaqua Cox is as effective as ever as protagonist Maya Lopez, and the incorporation of Choctaw Nation culture provides a welcome point of difference from other MCU series. Yet the overall story still doesn’t add up to much, so much so that Echo seemingly exists more to set up the likes of Daredevil: Born Again than to serve as a satisfying superhero crime drama in its own right.

18. Runaways

If nothing else, Hulu’s Runaways deserves props for fidelity to its source material. The teen drama faithfully translates the characters and premise of Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona’s original Runaways comics to an impressive degree; even Gert’s pet dinosaur, Old Lace, makes the cut! Plus, it’s got a capable cast of young performers who bring real heart to proceedings. It also doesn’t hurt that they’re backed by a solid bench of older stars, including James Marsters and Annie Wersching. At the same time, Runaways often comes across like a generic genre-infused YA show, rather than a true extension of the MCU, and so ranks accordingly.

17. The Defenders

The Defenders was supposed to be to Netflix’s Marvel shows what The Avengers was to the MCU Phase One: a triumphant crossover that pays off the overarching plot. That was the plan; in practice, The Defenders is a disappointing mess. The narrative is bland and lacks worthwhile (or even coherent, at times) stakes, while its Hand ninja antagonists are thinly drawn. The quality of the miniseries’ set pieces is a bit hit-and-miss, too. That said, the fun chemistry between reluctant teammates Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist is just enough to make The Defenders worth watching till the end.

16. Cloak & Dagger

Outside of Inhumans, Freeform’s Cloak & Dagger is arguably the most overlooked MCU show out there. Presumably, that’s partly because it lacked the backing of a bigger platform (although it launched on Prime Video outside the US). But it’s just as likely that a certain contingent of Marvel fans wrote off Cloak & Dagger as another MCU-lite, soapy spin on the teen drama formula in the Runaways vein. That’s not entirely inaccurate, however, Cloak & Dagger is decidedly darker and more mature than that show and does an admirable job tackling weighty real-world issues.

15. Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel was notoriously polarizing when it premiered on Disney+ back in 2022. But setting aside the culture wars of it all, this breezy comedy-drama is… fine? Certainly, Iman Vellani is perfectly cast as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel. What’s more, the series’ Pakistani-American perspective and animated sequences keep things feeling fresh. But where Ms. Marvel falls down is in the superheroics department; not only are Kamala’s exploits as a rookie crime-fighter a bit pedestrian, but they don’t really mesh with the story’s more human elements. Oh, and the X-Men tease in the series finale? Beyond clunky.

14. Luke Cage

Luke Cage is a frustrating show not because it’s bad but because it’s only good instead of great. The Netflix show gets so much right across its two seasons. The casting is spot-on (Mahershala Ali and Alfre Woodard are particular stand-outs), the socially conscious scripting is pleasantly nuanced, and the music (a combination of licensed tracks and a hip-hop-heavy score) slaps. Yet Luke Cage never fully clicks as a superhero show; whenever it switches to MCU mode – such as during Season 1’s climactic showdown – it’s varying degrees of awkward. Toss in the “Netflix bloat” that plagued all of the streamer’s Marvel shows, and Luke Cage never reaches its full potential.

13. Hawkeye

Even by the standards of the relatively inoffensive MCU, Hawkeye is a hard show to hate. It’s Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton running around New York City, playing mentor to Hailee Steinfeld’s spunky Kate Bishop. At Christmas. It’s a simple yet effective premise – until (as is so often the case with Marvel productions) the focus shifts off Clint and Kate and onto laying the groundwork for future MCU entries. Admittedly, it’s great to have Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin firmly reintegrated into the franchise’s canon, but did it have to happen here?

12. The Punisher

For better and for worse, The Punisher epitomizes the “no holds barred” sensibility of the Netflix MCU shows. Anti-hero Frank Castle’s two season long, one-man war on the New York City underworld is realized with all the violence and profanity an 18+ rating allows. If anything, all the gore and grunting – while true to the source material – verges on one note. The absence of a truly great villain is another shortcoming, as is the series’ clumsy attempts to weigh in on the gun control debate. Luckily, Jon Bernthal’s committed performance as Castle is engrossing enough to paper over these and other cracks in The Punisher‘s storytelling.

11. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Marvel Studios’ sophomore Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier packs strong MCU credentials. Aside from Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as its eponymous co-leads, the show boasts several other familiar faces from the films, including Don Cheadle, Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, Florence Kasumba, and Georges St-Pierre. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s action ain’t bad, either (particularly Episode 1’s opening aerial battle). But none of this – nor franchise newcomer Wyatt Russell’s terrific turn as John Walker/U.S. Agent – is quite enough to counteract the show’s limp finale and heavy-handed, occasionally muddled nods to real-world politics.

10. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was the first-ever MCU show and, as such, holds a special place in many fans’ hearts. This seemingly allows them to overlook the ABC series’ various shortcomings, which stem largely from trying to replicate the Marvel formula on a network TV budget. Its acting, costumes, sets, and visual effects are a far cry from cinema grade. Tie-ins with movie continuity aren’t as frequent as you’d expect, either (due to behind-the-scenes jostling between Marvel Studios and Marvel Television). So, how did Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. nab a Top 10 slot? Because despite its many limitations, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is a rollicking good time. From the Captain America: The Winter Soldier-themed arc to the time travel shenanigans of Season 7, there’s a lot to love here.

9. Moon Knight

Full disclosure: 2022 Disney+ miniseries Moon Knight is a bit of a mess. Ethan Hawke is wasted as underwritten baddie Arthur Harrow. The big, blockbuster battle that closes out the show is utterly out of step with its wider psychological thriller-lite vibes. However, Moon Knight is also an interesting mess that experiments with the MCU formula in novel ways. Regardless of the final product, melding a moody meditation on mental health with superhero derring-do was a big step forward for a franchise better known for its all-ages fare. This – plus star Oscar Isaac going for broke in his leading roles, plural – puts Moon Knight ahead of other, more consistent (but less ambitious) fare on this list.

8. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Like Ms. Marvel, 2022’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law isn’t for everyone. And to be honest, its detractors raise some valid points. She-Hulk‘s courtroom subplots are half-baked, and the quality of the CGI used to bring Jennifer Walters’ green-skinned alter-ego to life is wildly uneven. Your mileage will vary on the show’s bold, comics-accurate meta ending, too. But She-Hulk‘s supporters aren’t wrong about its good points, either. Tatiana Maslany is delightful as Jen. So is her team-up and eventual romance with Charlie Cox’s Daredevil. Just go into She-Hulk expecting an out-and-out comedy, and you won’t exit disappointed.

7. Agent Carter

Agent Carter is a great case study for producing an MCU-type show on a network budget. Unlike fellow ABC series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., this period effort doesn’t try to match the spectacle of a Marvel movie with only a fraction of the money. Instead, it plays to its strengths, serving up cost-friendly character-driven espionage antics that give franchise veteran Hayley Atwell a chance to shine. At the same time, it also manages to sync up with wider MCU canon better than any show prior to the Disney+ era. Shame about Season 2’s unresolved cliffhanger ending, though!

6. What If…?

Marvel Studios’ first foray into animation, What If…? benefits from all the creative freedom the medium allows. Re-imagining the MCU’s characters and environments episode-to-episode would be impossible in live-action, but in cartoons? Not so much. As such, What If…? is easily one of the most consistently inventive titles on Marvel’s Disney+ slate. Admittedly, the budgetary constraints preventing the What If…? creative team from giving each installment its own unique visual style are a bummer, and the 30-minute story-of-the-week format can result in plotting that’s a little rushed. But these are minor quibbles, and What If…? is unquestionably must-watch MCU TV.

5. Agatha All Along

Deciding whether to rate WandaVision or its spinoff Agatha All Along higher on this list was tough. Both push the envelope far more than the average MCU show; one’s a sitcom pastiche/mystery-thriller, and the other’s a campy, semi-musical fantasy/comedy. The quality of their respective final chapters is up for debate, as well. In the end, we’ve given WandaVision the edge for being first, although Kathryn Hahn’s deliciously wicked performance as Agatha Harkness – and the earworm intensity of banger tune “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road” – very nearly put Agatha All Along in front.

4. WandaVision

To reiterate what we said above: WandaVision drops the ball with its finale. In fairness, the Disney+ miniseries’ ending isn’t that bad; it just doesn’t fully do justice to the eight episodes’ worth of build-up that proceeds it. Fortunately, WandaVision gets so much else right that a flat finish isn’t enough to sink the show altogether. Head writer Jac Schaeffer and director Matt Shakman create a palpable sense of unease within WandaVision’s faux-utopia. MCU alums Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany do their bit too, effortlessly shifting gears from sitcom schtick to (super)human drama as required. The production design, cinematography, and staging also deserve a shout-out, as collectively, they capture multiple decades’ worth of TV sitcom aesthetics perfectly.

3. Daredevil

Netflix’s first MCU show, Daredevil set the bar for every Marvel small screen outing that followed. You don’t need Matt Murdock’s superhuman senses to figure out why, either. The entire ensemble from Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio on down is perfectly cast. The action scenes – notably, that one-take hallway brawl – are elite. The characterization is rich and the tone gritty without ever getting monotonously dour. True, Season 2 is a tad wobbly (despite the welcome addition of Jon Bernthal’s Punisher and Élodie Yung’s Elektra). But when Seasons 1 and 3 are so good, does anyone really care?

2. Loki

Disney+ series Loki is a testament to the sheer charisma of star Tom Hiddleston. Even when this MCU show gets bogged down in confusing time travel and multiverse-related chicanery (as it does in Season 2), Hiddleston’s winning portrayal of the God of Mischief keeps us coming back for more. His chemistry with co-stars Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino ain’t bad either. Together, the trio makes investing in Loki’s redemptive journey easy. And speaking of Loki’s journey: whatever its faults, Season 2 sports one of the best in finales in MCU history, delivering a sense of real closure – or as real as the franchise will allow, at least.

1. Jessica Jones

Of all Netflix’s MCU shows, Daredevil understandably gets the most attention. But for our money, Jessica Jones Season 1 is the best original Marvel content the streamer ever aired. Krysten Ritter is outstanding as sardonic ex-superhero Jessica. David Tennant’s insidious Kilgrave stands head and shoulders above the average MCU villain. Best of all, showrunner Melissa Rosenberg and her team tackle sensitive topics such as sexual assault, abuse, and trauma without coming across as preachy or out of their depth. True, Jessica Jones‘ quality dips across its second and third seasons – but not enough to dent the show’s number-one status.

And there you have it: every MCU TV show, ranked from best to worst. Did we get it right? The above titles are currently on Disney+, so stream them all and decide for yourself!

