Category:
Video Games

Every New Skin in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: Mar 12, 2024 02:00 pm
Korra in Fortnite.

Weapons are always an interesting part of a new Fortnite season, but what people really care about are the skins. Chapter 5, Season 2, of course, features a new Battle Pass, which comes with skins for players to unlock. Here’s every new skin in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2.

Recommended Videos

Every New Skin in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2

This image is part of an article about every new skin in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2.

With “Myths & Mortals” being the theme of Chapter 5, Season 2, it should be no surprise that the Greek gods have also taken over the Battle Pass. However, there are some other powerhouses on the way, including someone who knows a lot about bringing balance to the world. With the stage set, here’s every new skin in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2:

  • Cerberus
  • Aphrodite
  • Poseidon
  • Medusa
  • Zeus
  • Artemis
  • Hades
  • Korra

Related: Every New Weapon in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2

As you read through the list, you’ll realize that you have the opportunity to play as a bunch of the Greek gods, who you may have already seen as NPCs on the map. They are formidable foes but are worth defeating (maybe with the Kratos skin), as they drop all kinds of goodies. The name that sticks out, though, is Korra, who will make her Fortnite debut later in the season. She’s also rumored to be getting some backup, as her Avatar predecessor, Aang, is prepping to be part of a major event later this season, not long after the release of the Netflix adaptation.

More skins will hit the Item Shop as the season goes on, including more collaborations. In fact, One Piece and Power Rangers are rumored to be joining the game in the near future.

And that’s every skin in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

Post Tag:
Fortnite
related content
Read Article How to Make All Pokemon Sleep Dessert Recipes
Snorlax from Pokemon Sleep, surrounded by various drinks and desserts
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make All Pokemon Sleep Dessert Recipes
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Mar 12, 2024
Read Article Why Did MultiVersus Shut Down, Answered
MultiVersus, Warner Bros, Platform fighter, Smash Bros, crossover, release date, playtest, roster, Player First
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Why Did MultiVersus Shut Down, Answered
Jason Coles Jason Coles Mar 12, 2024
Read Article Every New Weapon in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2
This image is part of an article about every new skin in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Every New Weapon in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Mar 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Make All Pokemon Sleep Dessert Recipes
Snorlax from Pokemon Sleep, surrounded by various drinks and desserts
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make All Pokemon Sleep Dessert Recipes
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Mar 12, 2024
Read Article Why Did MultiVersus Shut Down, Answered
MultiVersus, Warner Bros, Platform fighter, Smash Bros, crossover, release date, playtest, roster, Player First
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Why Did MultiVersus Shut Down, Answered
Jason Coles Jason Coles Mar 12, 2024
Read Article Every New Weapon in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2
This image is part of an article about every new skin in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Every New Weapon in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Mar 12, 2024
Author
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67