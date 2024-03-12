Weapons are always an interesting part of a new Fortnite season, but what people really care about are the skins. Chapter 5, Season 2, of course, features a new Battle Pass, which comes with skins for players to unlock. Here’s every new skin in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2.

Every New Skin in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2

With “Myths & Mortals” being the theme of Chapter 5, Season 2, it should be no surprise that the Greek gods have also taken over the Battle Pass. However, there are some other powerhouses on the way, including someone who knows a lot about bringing balance to the world. With the stage set, here’s every new skin in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2:

Cerberus

Aphrodite

Poseidon

Medusa

Zeus

Artemis

Hades

Korra

As you read through the list, you’ll realize that you have the opportunity to play as a bunch of the Greek gods, who you may have already seen as NPCs on the map. They are formidable foes but are worth defeating (maybe with the Kratos skin), as they drop all kinds of goodies. The name that sticks out, though, is Korra, who will make her Fortnite debut later in the season. She’s also rumored to be getting some backup, as her Avatar predecessor, Aang, is prepping to be part of a major event later this season, not long after the release of the Netflix adaptation.

More skins will hit the Item Shop as the season goes on, including more collaborations. In fact, One Piece and Power Rangers are rumored to be joining the game in the near future.

And that’s every skin in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.