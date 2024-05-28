Every Pokémon Go Community Day in June 2024

Pokémon Go is bringing plenty of new action to players in June and some of the key dates to note down are the Community Days. So you don’t miss out on any of the action, here are the dates for all Community Days scheduled for June 2024.

When Are The Pokémon Go Community Days in June 2024

Image via Niantic

There are two Community Days in June of 2024, one being a regular event and the other a Classic. Right now we don’t know exactly what Pokémon will feature in these Community Days, however, once we have that information this article will be updated.

Here are the Pokémon Go Community Day dates for June 2024:

Date Time Pokémon June 9 2pm – 5pm June 22 2pm – 5pm

Community Day Classic will bring back a Pokémon that has previously headlined a Community Day event giving players another chance to encounter and catch them. These events have become a giant staple of Pokémon Go giving players a chance to come together and seek out those shiny Pokémon.

These will be the first Community Day events for the next season of Pokémon Go called Shared Skies. As you’d expect there will be plenty more events throughout the season including one Community Day in both July and August, and more Raid events to enjoy in the coming months.

While Shared Skies will run through the Pokémon World Championship there will not be a Community Day event over that weekend. As mentioned before, there are plenty of other events scheduled for Shared Skies so you can relax knowing there will be no shortage of things to do.

Once we have more information about what Pokémon will headline June’s Community Day event this article will be updated to reflect that news. For now, make sure to note these dates down in your calendar.

