Killstreaks in Call of Duty are one of the franchise’s defining features. Black Ops 6 features several streaks rewards, earned through score instead of kills. Here’s every Scorestreak in Black Ops 6 ranked from worst to best.

Every Scorestreak in Black Ops 6, Ranked From Worst to Best

6. RC-XD

It pains me to put a Black Ops classic this low on the list, but this year’s iteration of this explosive-strapped RC car is just not it. It has clunky, irresponsive controls, which often make the vehicle hit a corner or doorway instead of its intended target. While it does have a great explosive payload up close, its awkward controls and slow speed prevent it from being effective. This is made even worse with Black Ops 6‘s new Omnimovement, which gives players more options to escape it than ever.

5. Counter UAV

The Counter UAV is a staple of Call Of Duty. By jamming the enemy radar and scrambling their minimaps, the CUAV disables one of the best assets players have to find targets in Black Ops 6. While it sounds great on paper, Black Ops 6 features mostly rather small maps, which means the Counter UAV isn’t very useful as it’s not very hard to find enemies. While it will definitely help more in some of CoD’s more tactical modes like Search & Destroy, the Counter UAV isn’t all that helpful in the Black Ops 6 Beta.

4. Scout Pulse

The Scout Pulse is a new Scorestreak in Black Ops 6 that serves as a personal radar ping. While not as effective as a UAV, it also costs way less score to earn. The Scout Pulse can be called in after reaching 400 score or just 250 with the Dispatcher Perk equipped. This is almost unheard of in recent Call Of Duty games, so it can definitely be a great streak to help gain momentum early.

3. Hellstorm

The Hellstorm Scorestreak is like the Predator Missile Killstreaks from classic Call Of Duty games dialed up to 11. This long-range missile gives you direct control to brake, boost, and deliver a cluster of secondary missiles. This streak feels more powerful than ever in Black Ops 6 and is a great way to get rid of campers or clear an objective.

2. UAV

The UAV is a classic Killstreak in Call of Duty, and it shows up again in Black Ops 6. This incredibly helpful support streak calls in an aerial recon drone to mark enemy locations on the minimap for the player and their team. For the advantage this can provide in Multiplayer matches, it’s almost always worth running a UAV.

1. Watchdog Helo

The Watchdog Helo is the best of both worlds. This attack helicopter will engage enemies and ping enemy locations. While it can struggle on maps with a lot of interiors, enemies out in the open are going to be mowed down and/or pinged, both of which will help players secure a win and the next Scorestreak.

And that is every Black Ops 6 Scorestreak ranked worst to best.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta is live now, and the full game releases on October 25, 2024.

