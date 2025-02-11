Every Second You Get Older Codes (February 2025) [100M]

Updated: February 11, 2025 Checked for new codes!

Correct me if I’m wrong, but Every Second You Get Older drains a bit of inspiration from Sifu, but only when it comes to getting older. Complete various amusing challenges around the map to gain various resources, remember to rebirth as often as possible, and handle becoming ancient.

Since your job is to chase extra Wins (most of the time), we did our best to find the latest Every Second You Get Older codes. Use them whenever you can and avoid missing out on amazing freebies. For a similar title that also has a lot of hidden freebies, check out our list of Fish Training codes.

All Every Second You Get Older Codes List

Every Second You Get Older Codes (Working)

THANKYOUFOR100M: Use for Free Wins (New)

Every Second You Get Older Codes (Expired)

There are currently no inactive Every Second You Get Older codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Every Second You Get Older

Having trouble redeeming Every Second You Get Older codes? No worries, follow our step-by-step instructions below:

Start Every Second You Get Older on Roblox. Click the settings button at the bottom-right corner of your screen. Insert a code (or copy and paste it from our list) into the Type code here textbox. Hit the Confirm button and enjoy your gifts.

How to Get More Every Second You Get Older Codes

If you want to stay up-to-date with Every Second You Get Older codes, we suggest bookmarking this guide (CTRL+D) and checking back often since we do our best to find the latest ones and place them here so you don’t have to chase for them.

However, for more info about the game, special events, or tips and tricks, feel free to visit the developer’s social media platforms, such as the Children Falling Inc Roblox group and the Xerbss Discord server.

Why Are My Every Second You Get Older Codes Not Working?

Always double-check your spelling before entering Every Second You Get Older codes because they’re usually made of mixed uppercase letters and numbers. To avoid typos, we suggest copying the code from our Working list and pasting it straight into the game. Also, remember to use them ASAP since they can expire after a few days. Last, if you run into an expired one (which can happen often), let us know, and we will investigate the issue.

What Is Every Second You Get Older?

Every Second You Get Older is a Roblox game heavily inspired by Obby because you have a bunch of challenges around the map that can help you obtain Wins. Test your skills, prove them to other players, and check this guide often if you want to grab free rewards faster than others.

