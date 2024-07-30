Every Shiny to Catch in Pokemon GO in August 2024

Few things get Pokemon GO fans excited quite like snagging a new Shiny Pokemon. Each new month brings new opportunities for Shiny hunting in Pokemon GO, so let’s take a look at which Pokemon will be the best Shiny versions to catch in August 2024.

Best Wild Encounter Shiny Pokemon to Catch in August 2024

Pokemon featured in events spawn more frequently in the wild. Even if the Shiny rate isn’t boosted, you’re more likely to get its Shiny form just because you have more chances to catch it. Here are the Pokemon to look out for this month:

Shiny Version Image Pokemon When To Shiny Hunt Aerodactyl Adventure Week (August 2-August 12) Bunnelby Adventure Week (August 2-August 12) Diglett Adventure Week (August 2-August 12) Dunsparce Adventure Week (August 2-August 12) Drilbur Adventure Week (August 2-August 12)



and



August 6 Spotlight Hour Kabuto Adventure Week (August 2-August 12) Omanyte Adventure Week (August 2-August 12) Roggenrola Adventure Week (August 2-August 12) Lileep August 13 Spotlight Hour Mankey August 20 Spotlight Hour Magnemite August 27 Spotlight Hour Popplio August 31 Community Day

Best Shiny Raid Pokemon to Catch in August 2024

You can also grind your way through Raids to try for a Shiny encounter at the battle’s end. The following Pokemon will appear in Raids in August, giving you a chance to Raid your way to a Shiny if you’re lucky.

Shiny Version Image Pokemon Raid Dates Aerodactyl Mega Raids August 3- August 12 Kangaskhan Mega Raids August 12-August 21 Salamence Mega Raids August 21-September 23 Moltres 5-Star Raids August 3-August 12



Raid Hour August 7 Shadow Suicune Shadow Raids Weekends in August Thundurus 5-Star Raids August 12-August 21



Raid Hour August 14 Xerneus 5-Star Raids August 21-September 3



Raid Hour August 28

Best Shiny Pokemon to Hatch from Eggs in August 2024

There’s nothing quite like hatching an egg only to realize you got a Shiny Pokemon from it! If you want to stock up on incubators as part of your August Shiny hunting, these are the possible Shinies from eggs. This list includes standard monthly egg-hatching chances as well as featured eggs for special, limited-time events.

Shiny Version Image Pokemon When to Hatch a Shiny Archen 7KM Egg during Adventure Week (August 2-August 12) Amaura 7KM Egg during Adventure Week (August 2-August 12) Cranidos 7KM Egg during Adventure Week (August 2-August 12)



5KM Adventure Sync Reward Eggs through August Shieldon 7KM Egg during Adventure Week (August 2-August 12)



5KM Adventure Sync Reward Eggs through August Tirtouga 7KM Egg during Adventure Week (August 2-August 12) Tyrunt 7KM Egg during Adventure Week (August 2-August 12) Fletchling 2 KM Eggs through August Larvesta 2 KM Eggs & 5 KM Eggs through August Pichu 2 KM Eggs through August Shellder 2 KM Eggs through August Smoochum 2 KM Eggs through August Solosis 2 KM Eggs through August Togepi 2 KM Eggs through August Woobat 2 KM Eggs through August Chingling 5KM Adventure Sync Reward Eggs through August Cutiefly 5 KM Eggs through August Gligar 5KM Adventure Sync Reward Eggs through August Mantyke 5KM Adventure Sync Reward Eggs through August Phantump 5KM Adventure Sync Reward Eggs through August Sableye 5 KM Eggs through August Skrelp 5 KM Eggs through August Vanillite 5 KM Eggs through August Alolan Geodude 7 KM Eggs through August Alolan Grimer 7 KM Eggs through August Galarian Farfetch’d 7 KM Eggs through August Galarian Slowpoke 7 KM Eggs through August Galarian Stunfisk 7 KM Eggs through August Hisuian Growlithe 7 KM Eggs from Mateo through August Hisuian Sneasel 7 KM Eggs from Mateo through August Paldean Wooper 7 KM Eggs from Mateo through August Pawniard 7 KM Eggs from Mateo through August

So far, these are the Pokemon we are excited to get out and Shiny hunt this August in Pokemon GO. Best of luck, trainers!

