Every Shiny to Catch in Pokemon GO in August 2024

Few things get Pokemon GO fans excited quite like snagging a new Shiny Pokemon. Each new month brings new opportunities for Shiny hunting in Pokemon GO, so let’s take a look at which Pokemon will be the best Shiny versions to catch in August 2024.
Contents
Best Wild Encounter Shiny Pokemon to Catch in August 2024
Pokemon featured in events spawn more frequently in the wild. Even if the Shiny rate isn’t boosted, you’re more likely to get its Shiny form just because you have more chances to catch it. Here are the Pokemon to look out for this month:
|Shiny Version Image
|Pokemon
|When To Shiny Hunt
|Aerodactyl
|Adventure Week (August 2-August 12)
|Bunnelby
|Adventure Week (August 2-August 12)
|Diglett
|Adventure Week (August 2-August 12)
|Dunsparce
|Adventure Week (August 2-August 12)
|Drilbur
|Adventure Week (August 2-August 12)
and
August 6 Spotlight Hour
|Kabuto
|Adventure Week (August 2-August 12)
|Omanyte
|Adventure Week (August 2-August 12)
|Roggenrola
|Adventure Week (August 2-August 12)
|Lileep
|August 13 Spotlight Hour
|Mankey
|August 20 Spotlight Hour
|Magnemite
|August 27 Spotlight Hour
|Popplio
|August 31 Community Day
Best Shiny Raid Pokemon to Catch in August 2024
You can also grind your way through Raids to try for a Shiny encounter at the battle’s end. The following Pokemon will appear in Raids in August, giving you a chance to Raid your way to a Shiny if you’re lucky.
|Shiny Version Image
|Pokemon
|Raid Dates
|Aerodactyl
|Mega Raids August 3- August 12
|Kangaskhan
|Mega Raids August 12-August 21
|Salamence
|Mega Raids August 21-September 23
|Moltres
|5-Star Raids August 3-August 12
Raid Hour August 7
|Shadow Suicune
|Shadow Raids Weekends in August
|Thundurus
|5-Star Raids August 12-August 21
Raid Hour August 14
|Xerneus
|5-Star Raids August 21-September 3
Raid Hour August 28
Best Shiny Pokemon to Hatch from Eggs in August 2024
There’s nothing quite like hatching an egg only to realize you got a Shiny Pokemon from it! If you want to stock up on incubators as part of your August Shiny hunting, these are the possible Shinies from eggs. This list includes standard monthly egg-hatching chances as well as featured eggs for special, limited-time events.
|Shiny Version Image
|Pokemon
|When to Hatch a Shiny
|Archen
|7KM Egg during Adventure Week (August 2-August 12)
|Amaura
|7KM Egg during Adventure Week (August 2-August 12)
|Cranidos
|7KM Egg during Adventure Week (August 2-August 12)
5KM Adventure Sync Reward Eggs through August
|Shieldon
|7KM Egg during Adventure Week (August 2-August 12)
5KM Adventure Sync Reward Eggs through August
|Tirtouga
|7KM Egg during Adventure Week (August 2-August 12)
|Tyrunt
|7KM Egg during Adventure Week (August 2-August 12)
|Fletchling
|2 KM Eggs through August
|Larvesta
|2 KM Eggs & 5 KM Eggs through August
|Pichu
|2 KM Eggs through August
|Shellder
|2 KM Eggs through August
|
|Smoochum
|2 KM Eggs through August
|Solosis
|2 KM Eggs through August
|Togepi
|2 KM Eggs through August
|Woobat
|2 KM Eggs through August
|Chingling
|5KM Adventure Sync Reward Eggs through August
|Cutiefly
|5 KM Eggs through August
|Gligar
|5KM Adventure Sync Reward Eggs through August
|Mantyke
|5KM Adventure Sync Reward Eggs through August
|Phantump
|5KM Adventure Sync Reward Eggs through August
|Sableye
|5 KM Eggs through August
|
|Skrelp
|5 KM Eggs through August
|Vanillite
|5 KM Eggs through August
|Alolan Geodude
|7 KM Eggs through August
|Alolan Grimer
|7 KM Eggs through August
|Galarian Farfetch’d
|7 KM Eggs through August
|Galarian Slowpoke
|7 KM Eggs through August
|Galarian Stunfisk
|7 KM Eggs through August
|Hisuian Growlithe
|7 KM Eggs from Mateo through August
|Hisuian Sneasel
|7 KM Eggs from Mateo through August
|Paldean Wooper
|7 KM Eggs from Mateo through August
|Pawniard
|7 KM Eggs from Mateo through August
So far, these are the Pokemon we are excited to get out and Shiny hunt this August in Pokemon GO. Best of luck, trainers!
Published: Jul 29, 2024 08:26 pm