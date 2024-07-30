Pokemon to Shiny Hunt in August 2024, featuring Shiny Pokemon on the Pokemon GO map
Every Shiny to Catch in Pokemon GO in August 2024

These Pokemon are your best bets for Shiny hunting in Pokemon GO this month
Amanda Kay Oaks
Published: Jul 29, 2024

Few things get Pokemon GO fans excited quite like snagging a new Shiny Pokemon. Each new month brings new opportunities for Shiny hunting in Pokemon GO, so let’s take a look at which Pokemon will be the best Shiny versions to catch in August 2024.

Contents

Best Wild Encounter Shiny Pokemon to Catch in August 2024

Pokemon featured in events spawn more frequently in the wild. Even if the Shiny rate isn’t boosted, you’re more likely to get its Shiny form just because you have more chances to catch it. Here are the Pokemon to look out for this month:

Shiny Version ImagePokemonWhen To Shiny Hunt
Shiny AerodactylAerodactylAdventure Week (August 2-August 12)
Shiny BunnelbyBunnelbyAdventure Week (August 2-August 12)
Shiny DiglettDiglettAdventure Week (August 2-August 12)
Shiny DunsparceDunsparceAdventure Week (August 2-August 12)
Shiny DrilburDrilburAdventure Week (August 2-August 12)

and

August 6 Spotlight Hour
Shiny KabutoKabutoAdventure Week (August 2-August 12)
Shiny OmanyteOmanyteAdventure Week (August 2-August 12)
Shiny RoggenrolaRoggenrolaAdventure Week (August 2-August 12)
Shiny LileepLileepAugust 13 Spotlight Hour
Shiny MankeyMankeyAugust 20 Spotlight Hour
Shiny MagnemiteMagnemiteAugust 27 Spotlight Hour
Shiny PopplioPopplioAugust 31 Community Day

Best Shiny Raid Pokemon to Catch in August 2024

You can also grind your way through Raids to try for a Shiny encounter at the battle’s end. The following Pokemon will appear in Raids in August, giving you a chance to Raid your way to a Shiny if you’re lucky.

Shiny Version ImagePokemonRaid Dates
Shiny AerodactylAerodactylMega Raids August 3- August 12
Shiny KangaskhanKangaskhanMega Raids August 12-August 21
Shiny SalamenceSalamenceMega Raids August 21-September 23
shiny moltresMoltres5-Star Raids August 3-August 12

Raid Hour August 7
shiny suicuneShadow SuicuneShadow Raids Weekends in August
Shiny ThundurusThundurus5-Star Raids August 12-August 21

Raid Hour August 14
Shiny XerneusXerneus5-Star Raids August 21-September 3

Raid Hour August 28

Best Shiny Pokemon to Hatch from Eggs in August 2024

There’s nothing quite like hatching an egg only to realize you got a Shiny Pokemon from it! If you want to stock up on incubators as part of your August Shiny hunting, these are the possible Shinies from eggs. This list includes standard monthly egg-hatching chances as well as featured eggs for special, limited-time events.

Shiny Version ImagePokemonWhen to Hatch a Shiny
Shiny ArchenArchen7KM Egg during Adventure Week (August 2-August 12)
Shiny AmauraAmaura7KM Egg during Adventure Week (August 2-August 12)
Shiny CranidosCranidos7KM Egg during Adventure Week (August 2-August 12)

5KM Adventure Sync Reward Eggs through August
Shiny ShieldonShieldon7KM Egg during Adventure Week (August 2-August 12)

5KM Adventure Sync Reward Eggs through August
Shiny TirtougaTirtouga7KM Egg during Adventure Week (August 2-August 12)
Shiny TyruntTyrunt7KM Egg during Adventure Week (August 2-August 12)
Shiny FletchlingFletchling2 KM Eggs through August
Shiny LarvestaLarvesta2 KM Eggs & 5 KM Eggs through August
Shiny PichuPichu2 KM Eggs through August
Shiny ShellderShellder2 KM Eggs through August
Shiny SmoochumSmoochum2 KM Eggs through August
Shiny SolosisSolosis2 KM Eggs through August
Shiny TogepiTogepi2 KM Eggs through August
Shiny WoobatWoobat2 KM Eggs through August
chingling shinyChingling5KM Adventure Sync Reward Eggs through August
Shiny CutieflyCutiefly5 KM Eggs through August
Shiny GligarGligar5KM Adventure Sync Reward Eggs through August
Shiny MantykeMantyke5KM Adventure Sync Reward Eggs through August
Shiny PhantumpPhantump5KM Adventure Sync Reward Eggs through August
Shiny SableyeSableye5 KM Eggs through August
Shiny SkrelpSkrelp5 KM Eggs through August
Shiny VanilliteVanillite5 KM Eggs through August
Shiny Alolan GeodudeAlolan Geodude7 KM Eggs through August
Shiny Alolan GrimerAlolan Grimer7 KM Eggs through August
Shiny Galarian Farfetch'dGalarian Farfetch’d7 KM Eggs through August
Shiny Galarian SlowpokeGalarian Slowpoke7 KM Eggs through August
Shiny Galarian StunfiskGalarian Stunfisk7 KM Eggs through August
Shiny Hisuian GrowlitheHisuian Growlithe7 KM Eggs from Mateo through August
Shiny Hisuian SneaselHisuian Sneasel7 KM Eggs from Mateo through August
Shiny Paldean WooperPaldean Wooper7 KM Eggs from Mateo through August
Shiny PawniardPawniard7 KM Eggs from Mateo through August

So far, these are the Pokemon we are excited to get out and Shiny hunt this August in Pokemon GO. Best of luck, trainers!

