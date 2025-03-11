‘Everyone’s Entitled to Their Own Opinions’: Paris Jackson Addresses the Hate Over Her Sheer Outfit Choice

As the daughter of Michael Jackson, there was always going to be interest in Paris Jackson’s life. While she shied away from the limelight as a child, she has now fully embraced stardom with her work as a model and singer, even if this decision sometimes comes with negative attention!

Paris is also active on social media, giving fans a glimpse into her world and, on occasion, sharing her thoughts. This includes weighing in on what has been said about her, most recently her decision to wear a sheer outfit, which attracted negative attention from critics because her nipples were visible.

So, how does Paris feel about the criticism? Does she regret her outfit choice? Her TikTok video would suggest this is not the case because she called out the haters and made her thoughts clear. In a video posted on the social media platform, she looked straight into the camera and recalled how she had received “a good amount of flack” for the off-the-shoulder dress she wore to attend Stella McCartney’s Paris Fashion Week show.

“I would like to point out that everyone’s entitled to their own opinions,” she said on TikTok. “And we’re animals. At one point, we abided by the laws of nature. There was a harmony [that] worked really well for the planet until one day, humans decided we’re not animals, we’re going to wear clothes and we’re gonna rule over all the other animals. And a segregation was born and spoiler alert, that’s why s*** got really bad.”

She continued to call for the normalization of seeing the nipples. “You’ve got one, I’ve got one, it’s OK,” she said of the human form. “There’s nothing wrong with it. It’s just a human body. Let’s do something for the environment, man, let’s do something for the planet, man. Stop freaking out about nipples, man!”

Paris is not the first woman to campaign for change regarding the exposure of female nipples, and the #FreeTheNipple campaign has attracted some attention over the years. However, she likely anticipated some backlash over the TikTok video because she chose to disable the comments.

Comments on Paris’s Instagram account, which boasts 5.4 million followers, are still allowed, albeit limited. She shared photos of her outfits and the time spent in the French capital (which she shares he name with). Reactions include, “Woow she is the original Barbie,” “beautiful,” and “you have a beautiful life Paris. I can only envy you.” Interestingly, there are fewer reactions to her looks and more comments about her decision to eat the French delicacy, foie gras, which is made from the liver of duck or goose.

The backlash against eating foie gras, which many consider unethical and cruel, has resulted in many negative comments. “Can’t believe people are still eating fois gras,” a critic wrote. “I don’t know what to think now. I’m hoping the foie gras is ethical…?” another shared. Another fan attempted to educate Paris with their comment, writing, “@parisjackson, I thought you were an animal lover. Please research how foie gras is made and never buy it again!!”

