Everything Everywhere All at Once was indeed everything and everywhere at this year’s Oscars, being among the big winners at the 2023 Academy Awards. The sci-if / action / family drama took home not only the award for Best Picture and Best Screenplay, but every acting category it was nominated in and gave “the Daniels” tiny golden men in the Best Director category. Basically, it won and it won big in seven categories. Obviously, this is another big win for cinema starring Asian actors, which has seen a surge of success in cinemas — even prompting EEAO‘s Ke Huy Quan to return to acting — and follows in the footsteps of 2019 Best Picture winner Parasite.
Aside from the domination of EEAO, the Academy Awards 2023 winners list featured very few surprises. Brendan Fraser, who has been the frontrunner for the award for his performance in The Whale since awards season started, scooped up the Oscar as was expected. All Quiet on the Western Front, Netflix’s World War I adaptation, quietly pulled in a few wins, including Best Cinematography, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever netted Marvel a win with a Best Costume nod, though Angela Bassett did not win Best Actress.
What stood out the most this ceremony? The actors winning all felt incredibly heartfelt and powerful. It was just a slew of people with long careers or making comebacks who probably never thought this would ever happen, and it felt more real than any Oscars has in a long while. It’s well worth a look at their acceptance speeches if you feel like tearing up a bit this morning.
Most importantly, however, is that we can all now watch RRR and say we are watching an Academy Award-winning film. The absolute banger “Naatu Naatu” from the film won Best Song. Feel free to get it stuck in your head while you read through the rest of the winners.
Academy Awards 2023 Winners List
BEST PICTURE
WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
BEST ACTRESS
WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
BEST ACTOR
WINNER: Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
BEST DIRECTOR
WINNER: Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Todd Field, Tár
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
BEST EDITING
WINNER: Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jonathan Redmond & Matt Villa, Elvis
Monika Willi, Tár
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
WINNER: M.M. Keeravani & Chandrabose, “Naatu Naatu,” RRR
Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna & Tems, “Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Lady Gaga & BloodPop, “Hold My Hand,” Top Gun: Maverick
Diane Warren, “Applause,” Tell It Like a Woman
Ryan Lott, David Byrne & Mitski, “This Is a Life,” Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST SOUND
WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
WINNER: Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Edward Berger, Ian Stokell & Lesley Paterson, All Quiet on the Western Front
Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Kazuo Ishiguro, Living
Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie, Peter Craig & Justin Marks, Top Gun: Maverick
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
WINNER: Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Todd Field, Tár
Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
WINNER: Avatar: The Way of Water
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
WINNER: Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All at Once
John Williams, The Fabelmans
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
WINNER: Christian M. Goldbeck & Ernestine Hipper, All Quiet on the Western Front
Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy & Bev Dunn, Elvis
Florencia Martin & Anthony Carlino, Babylon
Dylan Cole, Ben Procter & Vanessa Cole, Avatar: The Way of Water
Rick Carter & Karen O’Hara, The Fabelmans
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
WINNER: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
WINNER: The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE
WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
EO (Poland)
The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
WINNER: Ruth Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Jenny Beavan, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Catherine Martin, Elvis
Mary Zophres, Babylon
Shirley Kurata, Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
WINNER: The Whale
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
WINNER: James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front
Roger Deakins, Empire of Light
Darius Khondji, Bardo
Mandy Walker, Elvis
Florian Hoffmeister, Tár
BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT
WINNER: An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
WINNER: Navalny
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
All That Breathes
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
WINNER: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red