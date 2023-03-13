Everything Everywhere All at Once was indeed everything and everywhere at this year’s Oscars, being among the big winners at the 2023 Academy Awards. The sci-if / action / family drama took home not only the award for Best Picture and Best Screenplay, but every acting category it was nominated in and gave “the Daniels” tiny golden men in the Best Director category. Basically, it won and it won big in seven categories. Obviously, this is another big win for cinema starring Asian actors, which has seen a surge of success in cinemas — even prompting EEAO‘s Ke Huy Quan to return to acting — and follows in the footsteps of 2019 Best Picture winner Parasite.

Aside from the domination of EEAO, the Academy Awards 2023 winners list featured very few surprises. Brendan Fraser, who has been the frontrunner for the award for his performance in The Whale since awards season started, scooped up the Oscar as was expected. All Quiet on the Western Front, Netflix’s World War I adaptation, quietly pulled in a few wins, including Best Cinematography, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever netted Marvel a win with a Best Costume nod, though Angela Bassett did not win Best Actress.

What stood out the most this ceremony? The actors winning all felt incredibly heartfelt and powerful. It was just a slew of people with long careers or making comebacks who probably never thought this would ever happen, and it felt more real than any Oscars has in a long while. It’s well worth a look at their acceptance speeches if you feel like tearing up a bit this morning.

Most importantly, however, is that we can all now watch RRR and say we are watching an Academy Award-winning film. The absolute banger “Naatu Naatu” from the film won Best Song. Feel free to get it stuck in your head while you read through the rest of the winners.

Academy Awards 2023 Winners List

BEST PICTURE

WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

BEST ACTRESS

WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

BEST ACTOR

WINNER: Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

BEST DIRECTOR

WINNER: Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Todd Field, Tár

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

BEST EDITING

WINNER: Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jonathan Redmond & Matt Villa, Elvis

Monika Willi, Tár

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

WINNER: M.M. Keeravani & Chandrabose, “Naatu Naatu,” RRR

Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna & Tems, “Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Lady Gaga & BloodPop, “Hold My Hand,” Top Gun: Maverick

Diane Warren, “Applause,” Tell It Like a Woman

Ryan Lott, David Byrne & Mitski, “This Is a Life,” Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SOUND

WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

WINNER: Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Edward Berger, Ian Stokell & Lesley Paterson, All Quiet on the Western Front

Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Kazuo Ishiguro, Living

Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie, Peter Craig & Justin Marks, Top Gun: Maverick

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

WINNER: Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field, Tár

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

WINNER: Avatar: The Way of Water

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

WINNER: Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All at Once

John Williams, The Fabelmans

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

WINNER: Christian M. Goldbeck & Ernestine Hipper, All Quiet on the Western Front

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy & Bev Dunn, Elvis

Florencia Martin & Anthony Carlino, Babylon

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter & Vanessa Cole, Avatar: The Way of Water

Rick Carter & Karen O’Hara, The Fabelmans

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

WINNER: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

WINNER: The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

WINNER: Ruth Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jenny Beavan, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Catherine Martin, Elvis

Mary Zophres, Babylon

Shirley Kurata, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

WINNER: The Whale

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

WINNER: James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front

Roger Deakins, Empire of Light

Darius Khondji, Bardo

Mandy Walker, Elvis

Florian Hoffmeister, Tár

BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT

WINNER: An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

WINNER: Navalny

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

All That Breathes

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red