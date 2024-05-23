Everything Included in the Free Dave the Diver Godzilla DLC

The day Dave the Diver fans have been waiting for has arrived, and we’ve got a free Godzilla DLC update to dive into! This new expansion to the game is free, but you can only download it for a limited time. Here’s everything you need to know about the Dave the Diver Godzilla DLC to help you decide if it’s worth that extra space on your gaming PC.

When Can You Download the Free Dave the Diver Godzilla DLC?

The free Godzilla DLC for Dave the Diver is available to download on Steam for free from May 23, 2024, until November 23, 2024. If you want this extra content, make sure you download it before the distribution period ends. Note that you must have purchased and downloaded the base game for this content.

Once downloaded, the Godzilla DLC will remain available after November 23. In other words, once you have Godzilla, you get to keep Godzilla – you just won’t be able to add this content after November 23.

Everything Included in the Godzilla DLC

So, what do we get with the new Godzilla DLC? MintRocket has shared the details for everything included in this new Dave the Diver free update. Here’s what you’ll get if you download the DLC.

3 New Missions

The free DLC will introduce three more missions for divers to enjoy, all centered around the giant lizard Godzilla.

These extra missions will be available once you finish Chapter 5 in the base game, so don’t panic if they don’t show up right away. Just get back to diving and running your sushi restaurant to progress through the story, and you’ll find Godzilla in no time.

New Bancho Sushi Dishes

With new missions come new ingredients and exciting new recipes from the genius chef at Bancho Sushi. This DLC will add new dishes inspired by Godzilla and Ebirah to your menu at the sushi restaurant to help keep things fresh.

Collectible Gozilla Figures

As you explore the Blue Hole, you’ll be able to find and collect new Godzilla figures that will be scattered throughout the sea. We gamers love to collect shiny things, so I’m pretty excited about this one.

In addition to new in-game content, the update that comes along with the free DLC will also feature some gameplay improvements for Dave the Diver. These updates include improvements to display & controls to make things run a bit more smoothly in the game and updates to the achievements system.

The update will also fix some common bugs, including issues with certain boss fights, missions, and sea exploration. You can get the full patch notes for the exact fixes from the MintRocket post on Steam.

If you’re eager for more Dave the Diver story, make sure you head to Steam to download the Godzilla DLC before retreating back into the sea.

