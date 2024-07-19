Everything Revealed on Honkai: Star Rail 2.4 Special Program Livestream

The latest Special Program livestream for Honkai: Star Rail has revealed many exciting things in the 2.4 version, including the newest banner order, new characters, and, of course, the free Stellar Jade codes. Here’s a summary of what was shown.

Everything Included in the Honkai: Star Rail 2.4 Special Program Livestream

Honkai: Star Rail version 2.4, named “Fine Duel Under the Pristine Blue,” had all of its content revealed during this special program, such as the new areas, which include the Shackling Prison, as well as the newcomers for the patch.

New Characters and Event Banners

The first half brings us Yunli, a 5-star Physical Destruction unit who, much like Clara, also has a counter-attack follow-up gameplay style, but with some key differences. She and Huohuo, who’s making her first return, will be debuting during the first half of the update, and she’s also getting some exclusive content for herself on the way.

Image via Hoyoverse

Meanwhile, the second half feeds us a delicious meal with Jiaoqiu, a powerful 5-star Fire DoT-based unit with tons of powerful Burn effects, perfect for complementing existing teams and taking some advantage of the prominent Fire weaknesses going around these days. He’s coming to the banners alongside Sparkle, finally making her first return.

Image via Hoyoverse

And for the moment everyone’s been waiting for – March 7th will finally get her own new form! In a similar system to how the Trailblazer changes paths, she’ll now be able to turn into a Hunt Imaginary unit. She’s a Sub-DPS-focused unit who designs a single character as her Master and will increase their stats according to their path while also dealing some decent damage by herself. She’s obtained for free during the new events, so don’t worry about Jades for her.

All banner characters will be here with their respective 5-star Light Cones available for pulling, and there’s also a new 4-star Harmony Light Cone based on March’s new form during the second banner. She cannot use it for herself, but other units may have some good usage for it.

New Content, Events & More

The new content is all based around March’s new form, introduced in the new Trailblaze Continuance quest in the 2.4 version. We also have a follow-up event on that story with the Saga of Primaveral Blade, where we can unlock her new Eidolons, so get ready to spend some good time on the Luofu. And yeah, we also have Gift of Oddissey here, as always.

Image via Hoyoverse

Aside from that, trashcan enjoyers will have their special time with the two new smaller-scale events, Trailblaze: Friendship Is Magic and Operation Memoria Snapshot. All of these events can now be experienced earlier by newer Trailblazers thanks to the Finality’s Vision function, allowing you to participate in limited-time events even if you don’t meet the requirements.

Image via Hoyoverse

Garden of Plenty and Planar Fissure are also here, as usual, to help players enhance their farming experience, which is seemingly never-ending with so many characters arriving all the time. Perfect if you still need to build some others you got from previous banners.

We also saw some small improvements on the Relic inventory, as you can now create certain search criteria to quickly select/discard various Relics at once, which is always helpful with so many of them constantly bugging your inventory. When attempting a Cavern of Corrosion or Simulated Universe, recommended characters for the prize Relics will be displayed, helping you to decide if they’re really worth farming or not.

All Honkai: Star Rail 2.4 Special Program Livestream Codes

The version wouldn’t be complete without its time-limited codes, so here are all of them. Redeem them in time, or they’ll be lost forever!

NS3ELGCC64LF

ZA2FMHCD6553

QSKF4GUV6ML7

Honkai: Star Rail version 2.4 will be releasing on all platforms on July 30th, so get ready for this smaller-but-important new version. The current Jade and Argenti banners will still be around for quite a while, so you still have some time to get them if you haven’t already.

