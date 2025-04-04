Everything You Need To Know Before The Hunt: Mega Final

The biggest Roblox event in 2025 is coming to an end. And what an ending it will be! On April 4, top ten players will compete for the ultimate prize of $1 million dollars. Here’s everything you need to know about The Hunt: Mega Final.

Where To Watch The Hunt: Mega Final

Image by Roblox.

The Hunt: Mega Final, the last event of The Hunt, is happening on April 4, 2025 at 10 AM PDT, which is 7 PM CET. It will be hosted by head of the Roblox developer community JParty, esports caster Mimi “aEvilcat” Wermcrantz and Youtuber MeEnyu, who will be reporting live from the Roblox HQ in California.

The final will be simultaneously streamed on the official Roblox Twitch, Youtube and TikTok accounts. Here are the links to the official Roblox social links where you can watch the event:

What To Expect In The Hunt: Mega Final

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Everybody had an equal chance to win 25 regular, then 25 Mega Tokens during the course of The Hunt, but only the best of the best make it to the end. The top 10 eligible players will be fighting head-to-head in order to win the grand prize of $1 million. Remember, there’s only one winner in this event, making it something you cannot miss.

Even though we still don’t know exactly the format of the competition, we do know that there will definitely be games involved. Roblox recently published a short video on their social media announcing the eight games which will be a part of the grand final:

Blade Ball

DOORS

Dress To Impress

Driving Empire

Rivals

Slap Battles

Super League Soccer

Tower of Hell

Rivals is the only game in the final that was in the event previously, with quests for both a regular and a Mega Token. However, even though the rest of the games are first-time contenders for the event, everyone can notice the similarities between Dress To Impress and It Girl, as well as DOORS and Pressure.

It’s still unknown what challenges will be active in these games, or whether the players will be ranked based on their speed, score or other criteria. Also, looking at the streaming schedule on the official Roblox Twitch account, the event is supposed to last three hours. Will this be enough time for players to complete all challenges in the eight games? Or on the contrary, will the event be shorter than we expect? We’ll be finding out soon enough.

