the-hunt-mega-final
Image by The Escapist.
Category:
News

Everything You Need To Know Before The Hunt: Mega Final

All things confirmed for the grand final.
Image of Vanja Šević
Vanja Šević
|

Published: Apr 4, 2025 09:34 am

The biggest Roblox event in 2025 is coming to an end. And what an ending it will be! On April 4, top ten players will compete for the ultimate prize of $1 million dollars. Here’s everything you need to know about The Hunt: Mega Final.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

Where To Watch The Hunt: Mega Final

the-hunt-mega-final-event
Image by Roblox.

The Hunt: Mega Final, the last event of The Hunt, is happening on April 4, 2025 at 10 AM PDT, which is 7 PM CET. It will be hosted by head of the Roblox developer community JParty, esports caster Mimi “aEvilcat” Wermcrantz and Youtuber MeEnyu, who will be reporting live from the Roblox HQ in California.

The final will be simultaneously streamed on the official Roblox Twitch, Youtube and TikTok accounts. Here are the links to the official Roblox social links where you can watch the event:

What To Expect In The Hunt: Mega Final

the-hunt-mega-final-leaderboard
Screenshot by The Escapist.

Everybody had an equal chance to win 25 regular, then 25 Mega Tokens during the course of The Hunt, but only the best of the best make it to the end. The top 10 eligible players will be fighting head-to-head in order to win the grand prize of $1 million. Remember, there’s only one winner in this event, making it something you cannot miss.

Even though we still don’t know exactly the format of the competition, we do know that there will definitely be games involved. Roblox recently published a short video on their social media announcing the eight games which will be a part of the grand final:

  • Blade Ball
  • DOORS
  • Dress To Impress
  • Driving Empire
  • Rivals
  • Slap Battles
  • Super League Soccer
  • Tower of Hell

Rivals is the only game in the final that was in the event previously, with quests for both a regular and a Mega Token. However, even though the rest of the games are first-time contenders for the event, everyone can notice the similarities between Dress To Impress and It Girl, as well as DOORS and Pressure

It’s still unknown what challenges will be active in these games, or whether the players will be ranked based on their speed, score or other criteria. Also, looking at the streaming schedule on the official Roblox Twitch account, the event is supposed to last three hours. Will this be enough time for players to complete all challenges in the eight games? Or on the contrary, will the event be shorter than we expect? We’ll be finding out soon enough.

Ready for the final? We know we are! If you’re looking for more content on The Hunt, check out our How And Where To Watch The Mega Final, or our The Hunt: Mega Edition codes list.

Post Tag:
Roblox
roblox guides
