Failure Frame Episode 2 Release Date Confirmed

Want to know the Failure Frame Episode 2 release date? If you’re a fan of the dark and gritty tone that the show is going for, as well as the classic “underpowered isekai protagonist becomes the strongest around” sub-genre, then you’re probably interested.

The Failure Frame Episode 2 release date is July 12, and it will bring with it a new look into Toka Mimori’s unique status effect skills, which seem to be a bit more useful than the goddess who sent him to the Ruins of Disposal believed they would be. It’ll no doubt be filled with brutal battles and more of Mimori discovering the truth about his own powers. We’re also expecting another flashback or two because we know everyone’s curious about the meaning behind his childhood experience.

What Happened in Failure Frame Episode 1?

Failure Frame Episode 1 kicked off with the whole group of school kids on a bus, seemingly on a school trip, where it showed off a few classic anime archetypes in play. There was a bully, one who seemed to be the king of the group, a girl who was being bullied, and Mimori, who stood up against the bullies while thinking about how out of character that was for him.

We saw a few flashbacks during this episode of Mimori’s past, where he had a not great time overall and was accused of being a monster by someone who appeared to be a sibling, but we’ll probably find out more about that specific thread as the series goes on. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, like John Cena, the whole group was summoned to another world, with no Truck-kun required.

Here, it was explained that all of them were to serve as heroes for the goddess and that doing so was the only way to get back home. Each of the characters had their abilities tested, and it turned out that Mimori was the only E-Rank member there and so was going to be sent to the Ruins of Disposal to avoid dragging the other heroes down with his weak abilities.

The reaction to this was intensely in support of his banishment, and while one of his friends did seem to want to speak out, nothing came of it. Mimori then got warped while swearing vengeance and then managed to get his abilities to work on two monsters. It wasn’t meant to work, though, so what gives?

And that’s the confirmed release date of Failure Frame Episode 2.

Failure Frame is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

