Failure Frame Episode 6 Release Date Confirmed

If you want the Failure Frame Episode 6 release date so that you don’t fail to watch it, then good news because we’ve got it. That was clunky, but we can all agree it was a good attempt, and you’re here for what comes next anyway.

The Failure Frame Episode 6 release date is August 8th. So far, the series has done a good job of delivering on its general concept, which is “What if you were just the edgiest person and the world you got isekai’d to was also really edgy.” We’re enjoying it well enough, but there are definitely moments where it just goes over the top on things. Speaking of which, let’s chat about the last episode.

What Happened in Failure Frame Episode 5?

Episode 5 kicks things off with Touka and Seras taking on the rest of the dungeon and then fighting a big old skelly boi with ease. The two then trade secrets and talk about teaming up for a bit, and Touka seems to think he’s playing her. We’d argue he’s just actually talking like a normal human being, but, hey, trauma.

The end of the episode sees Seras revealed as her true self and then seemingly chased from the town into the woods. It’s here that she ends up battling with some Black Dragon Knights who’ve been told to take her head. She fights valiantly, and, while seemingly a match for the captain of the group, randomly loses her footing. While the baddie is talking about being gross, he gets paralyzed, poisoned, and put to sleep. It’s here that Touka asks her to take her clothes off for some reason. We’ll find out why when Failure Frame Episode 6 drops on Crunchyroll.

