Failure Frame Episode 8 Release Date Confirmed

What is the Failure Frame episode 8 release date, and how can we all be sure it won’t betray you and leave you in an inescapable ruin? Well, we can’t promise it won’t, but here’s the Failure Frame episode 8 release date anyway.

The Failure Frame episode 8 release date is August 29th. The tone of Failure Frame has been a little all over the place in the last few episodes, at least in our humble opinion. While there’s still the throughline of Touka being all “I’m just so dark and edgy and have to get my revenge,” everything around him’s been either way too dark and altogether creepy or a bit like the slime that he’s befriended: kind of cute and sort of out of place.

What Happened in Failure Frame Episode 7?

Failure Frame Episode 7 is basically split between two stories. The first story is about the Bloodsport Champions, a group who fight to the death in the coliseum to try and earn their freedom from the arena and are often killed in their final bouts — the ones where they would earn enough to finally leave. One of these is a Leapordkin called Eve Speed, who appears to be fighting for the freedom of a Dark Elf as well.

The other part of the story is about the fact that Seras is down real bad for Touka. She’s sniffing his clothes at one point and offers to do his laundry to cover that up, and she also follows him with her eyes everywhere he goes. Touka’s got no time for love though because he’s basically Batman. Anyway, we’ll see what happens next when Failure Frame episode 8 releases on August 29th. We bet it’ll be dark and edgy.

Failure Frame is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

