Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Happy scared by Dragon in Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest trailer
Screenshot via Crunchyroll
Category:
Anime & Manga

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 9 Release Date Confirmed

Image of Jason Coles
Jason Coles
|

Published: Aug 26, 2024 02:57 pm

Hey, mages, come on in because the release date of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 9 is just below. That’s right; this forbidden magical knowledge is just a few words away, and all you need to do is keep reading, and you’ll learn it.

Recommended Videos

When Is the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 9 Release Date?

The Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 9 release date is September 1st. We’d love to know if this series is bringing in new fans to the show or if it’s just being viewed as fan service for anyone who watched the original show. Either way, there have been a few cool fights and good twists. And speaking of good twists, the most recent episode was basically full of them.

Related: Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 8 Release Date Confirmed

What Happened In Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 8?

So, it turns out that Fairy Nail is a group of actors in Episode 8, which is really weird. Inside the guild, there are a bunch of lookalikes who are all different takes on the characters we all know and love, and they are just a bit weird about the whole thing. It’s a good bit, undoubtedly, but it does feel as though it’s almost entirely designed as a strange fan joke instead of being there for actual story reasons.

The group then chooses to head to the town of Drasil, and while they’re getting used to it all, night falls, and they realize that something is a little bit odd about the town. What’s wrong, you might wonder? Well, the town is actually on the hand of Aldoron, an enormous being who could very clearly accidentally sneeze and wipe out the Fairy Tail lot. They then hear more about the White Mage, and then the group enters a church, which may or may not be a cult that may or may not have brainwashed their friends. We’ll find out next time when Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 9 drops on Crunchyroll.

Post Tag:
Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Jason Coles
Jason Coles
Jason has been writing for over four years now, and in that time has wracked up over 50 bylines. Alongside that, he ran The Indie Game Website for a couple of years, and can be regularly found freelancing for websites like IGN, Eurogamer, Dicebreaker, and more. Alongside loving gaming, he also writes about fitness content as he's a qualified personal trainer.