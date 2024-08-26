Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 9 Release Date Confirmed

Hey, mages, come on in because the release date of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 9 is just below. That’s right; this forbidden magical knowledge is just a few words away, and all you need to do is keep reading, and you’ll learn it.

The Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 9 release date is September 1st. We’d love to know if this series is bringing in new fans to the show or if it’s just being viewed as fan service for anyone who watched the original show. Either way, there have been a few cool fights and good twists. And speaking of good twists, the most recent episode was basically full of them.

What Happened In Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 8?

So, it turns out that Fairy Nail is a group of actors in Episode 8, which is really weird. Inside the guild, there are a bunch of lookalikes who are all different takes on the characters we all know and love, and they are just a bit weird about the whole thing. It’s a good bit, undoubtedly, but it does feel as though it’s almost entirely designed as a strange fan joke instead of being there for actual story reasons.

The group then chooses to head to the town of Drasil, and while they’re getting used to it all, night falls, and they realize that something is a little bit odd about the town. What’s wrong, you might wonder? Well, the town is actually on the hand of Aldoron, an enormous being who could very clearly accidentally sneeze and wipe out the Fairy Tail lot. They then hear more about the White Mage, and then the group enters a church, which may or may not be a cult that may or may not have brainwashed their friends. We’ll find out next time when Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 9 drops on Crunchyroll.

