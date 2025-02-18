Forgot password
Joe Swanson in Family Guy.
Family Guy Will Continue To Spoof Hollywood in Season 23

|

Published: Feb 18, 2025 07:42 am

If you’re a fan of Family Guy, then you know that the animated comedy series is no stranger to parodying iconic films and moments in pop culture history.

Well, the first episode of season 23 aired on Sunday, February 16, and that is exactly what the show is continuing to do, and this time, the Tom Cruise Blockbuster, Top Gun, got the brunt of it.

The first episode of the new season followed Peter, Lois, and the rest of the Griffin Family as they went to flight school. The episode even featured tiny Tom Cruise, who has appeared in previous seasons, voiced by Sean Kenin.

“We did reach out to Tom Cruise to play himself and we couldn’t tell him what it was. And he said, ‘The only real joke here is, you’re not tall and I’m not tall,'” said executive producer Rich Appel during an interview with The Wrap.

“I always feel self-deprecation is both the key to humor and aspirationally being a good, appealing person in the world. So I didn’t think it was insane to think that he might do it. But whether because of scheduling or content, he passed, so we didn’t reach out to him for this one,” he added.

Top Gun isn’t the only Hollywood film that Family Guy plans to spoof this season. Appel went on to note all of the other parodies the animated series has lined up for season 23, noting, “This season, we’re doing three parodies of Hulu shows. We’ve got ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘The Dropout’ and ‘The Bear.’ And in each of those, it’s a big swing for production.” He added: “so we try to space those special episodes out.”

Continue reading to see how you can watch season 23 of Family Guy.

How to Watch Family Guy Season 23

New episodes of Family Guy will air on Fox on Sundays at 8 PM ET. Fans can also stream it the next day on Hulu.

Family Guy Season 23 Episode Release Schedule

  • Episode 1 – Fat Gun – February 16
  • Episode 2 – Live, Laugh, Love – February 23
  • Episode 3 – Drunk With Power – March 2
  • Episode 4 – March 9
  • Episode 5 – March 16
  • Episode 6 – March 23
  • Episode 7 – March 30
Nicole Wert is a freelance writer for The Escapist. She has previously covered entertainment and news for Parade, The U.S. Sun, Young Hollywood, and AwesomenessTV. She is your go-to person for any celebrity news updates and is always ready to give you a deep dive into anything relating to Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, or Harry Styles. When she’s not digging into the latest celebrity news, you can find Nicole playing her guitar and writing music.