Fans Can Binge Seasons 1 & 2 of The Legend of Vox Machina Free on YouTube for a Limited Time

Bidet, indeed! Seasons 1 and 2 of The Legend of Vox Machina have been released on YouTube ahead of the series’ highly anticipated third season. First-time and longtime fans alike can binge the series for free on Prime Video’s YouTube channel from now through the Critical Role adaptation’s October 3 premiere.

Critical Role and Prime Video surprised audiences on Thursday by announcing that The Legend of Vox Machina, previously only available to Amazon Prime subscribers, would become freely accessible on YouTube starting at midnight. The Critter-curious now have a full week to experience Vox Machina’s animated escapades on YouTube ahead of the Season 3 premiere on October 3. However, once the third season officially gets underway, The Legend of Vox Machina will make an expeditious retreat back behind the Prime paywall. This week-long window provides the perfect opportunity for new audiences to dip their toes into the world of Exandria or for long-time Critters without access to Prime Video to finally get a taste of the animated series.

LFG!! From midnight tonight until premiere day, rewatch seasons 1 and 2 of The Legend of Vox Machina for FREE on the @PrimeVideo YouTube page. https://t.co/SFMkqPPL9Z pic.twitter.com/3lRaiNXRDk — The Legend of Vox Machina (@LVMandM9onPrime) September 26, 2024

Nearly a decade ago Critical Role began live-streaming its TTRPG adventures on Geek & Sundry, introducing audiences to the intrepid and irreverent Vox Machina adventuring party. The Legend of Vox Machina truncates and streamlines the actual-play series’ epic adventures into bite-sized half-hour episodes. While longtime Critical Role fans have relished the opportunity to revisit the beloved adventuring party in this new format, the series has likewise proved a perfect launchpad for those interested in the actual play series but intimidated by its formidable back catalog. This brief free window on YouTube eliminates yet another barrier to entry for new fans, by giving those without access to Prime Video a temporary Taste of Tal’Dorei.

Season 1 of The Legend of Vox Machina tackles the Critical Role campaign’s Briarwood arc, with Season 2 introducing the Chroma Conclave. The late and legendary Lance Reddick will continue to helm the Chroma Conclave as Thordak the Cinder King in Season 3, which will see Vox Machina pick up their unfinished business with the assembly of chromatic dragons. Unfortunately, Season 3’s premiere will mark the end of The Legend of Vox Machina‘s free YouTube window, meaning those interested in witnessing the Chroma Conclave arc’s epic conclusion will have to subscribe to Prime Video starting October 3.

The Legend of Vox Machina marks the first series in an expansive creative partnership between Critical Role and Prime Video, with an adaptation of the series’ beloved Mighty Nein campaign currently in the works at the streamer as well.

